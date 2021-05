It doesn't have power steering, there's barely any sound deadening, and the turbocharged engine roars like Earth, Wind & Fire. Not just the epic R&B, soul, funk, jazz, disco, pop, dance, Latin, and Afro-pop band but those combined mighty elements of the universe, too. It's raw and direct and all the things those of us addicted to cars are supposed to love. Not that very many of us spent actual money to buy it. And now the Alfa Romeo 4C has gone out in a blaze of red carbon fiber and Rosso Villa d'Este tri-coat paint.