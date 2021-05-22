Dalai Lama’s nun’s daughter: the Dalai Lama’s heir sued for alimony: accusation against the Dalai Lama’s successor

His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama Shares Wisdom through UCSB Arts & Lectures. Along with the rush to return to the lives we led prior to the pandemic comes an underlying confusion and fear. While we all yearn to replenish our exhausted supplies of the warmth of human contact through the familiar old repertoire of handshakes and hugs, a bigger potential loss lurks beneath the surface. In the face of so much division in our society, one wonders about the status of the shared assumptions that such habitual greetings represent. As people emerge blinking from this radical social hiatus, will the mutual trust our gestures are understood to signal remain intact? In order to restore the collective emotional foundation on which our habits rest and regain the fullness of connection we crave, we are going to need lots of the world’s most universal value: hope.