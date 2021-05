BOUCHERVILLE, QC, May 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Lowe's Canada, one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers operating or servicing some 470 corporate and affiliated stores under different banners, is proud to see its commitment toward energy efficiency excellence acknowledged with this second ENERGY STAR Canada Special Recognition Award. Consequent to its approach to sustainability, Lowe's Canada is determined to help its customers reduce the environmental footprint of their home improvement projects through several initiatives, including its ECO product program. Implemented in its network of Lowe's, RONA, and Reno-Depot corporate stores, as well as in participating dealer-owned stores, this program highlights over 5,000 products with a smaller environmental footprint, including hundreds of ENERGY STAR certified products, and promotes their many advantages.