Former Memphis defensive lineman Joseph Dorceus announced on Instagram late Thursday night he was transferring to Tulane. Dorceus, a 6-foot-0, 277-pound end, had 141 tackles, 35 stops for loss and 15 sacks in his career with the Tigers, starting 21 times over the past two years. After walking on 2017, he received a scholarship in 2018 and led all Memphis lineman with 50 tackles as a reserve, adding six sacks. He had 30 tackles and three sacks while starting all but one game this past season and was an All-American Athletic Conference honorable mention selection in 2019 (45 tackles, five sacks).