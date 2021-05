SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Flair & Jax & Baszler vs. Rose & Brooke & Asuka – MISS: As soon as Alexa Bliss and Lilly showed up at the top of the ramp, this match was not likely going to be a hit in my book as I lost interest in it. Now, WWE has found another way for Shayna Baszler to lose after Lilly apparently put some type of hex on her causing her knee to give out on her. I didn’t really care much about this match to begin with given how poorly WWE has used the women’s roster on Raw for the last few months. Bliss’ appearance made a bad situation worse.