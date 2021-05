Sweeping issues around solar projects and visitor management are on the docket before Adirondack Park Agency board members this week. The presentations come at a time when the APA has approved a handful of large-scale solar projects in the park, and on the back of news from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office that a rare industrial-zoned property in the Adirondacks will be the site of a 20-megawatt solar array. They also come as park residents are gearing up for tourist season. On May 1, a pilot hiker reservation system began at the Adirondack Mountain Reserve, a gateway to about a dozen High Peaks and other popular hikes.