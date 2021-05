WASHINGTON - The U.S. State Department is allowing Americans to reenter the country with expired passports through the end of the year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. "If you are overseas and your passport expired on or after January 1, 2020, you may be able to use your expired passport to return directly to the United States until December 31, 2021," the department posted on its website. "All other passport rules and regulations remain in effect."