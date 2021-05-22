newsbreak-logo
Houston, TX

Fort Bend ISD to end mask mandate following state order; Gov. Abbott sets end for pandemic unemployment benefits; and more top Houston-area news

By CI Staff Compilation
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 3 days ago
Read the most popular Houston-area news from the last week. Effective June 5, Fort Bend ISD will no longer require students, staff, parents and visitors to wear masks in schools and district buildings, the district said in a May 18 press release. Statewide. Effective June 26, unemployed Texans will no...

Montgomery County, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

LSGCD asks Montgomery County to adopt resolution rejecting subsidence metric from aquifer goals

Groundwater regulations in Montgomery County continue to draw discussion as key players prepare to adopt final management goals. Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District, the entity that regulates groundwater in Montgomery County, has asked county commissioners to support its management goal for the Gulf Coast Aquifer System. LSGCD’s proposed management goal...
Community Impact Houston

Residential Recycling and Refuse of Texas celebrates ribbon cutting at new location, flagpole dedication for essential workers

Residential Recycling and Refuse of Texas celebrated its ribbon cutting and open house for its new office at 26401 FM 2978, Magnolia, on May 22 with the Greater Magnolia Parkway Chamber of Commerce. It was previously located at 26603 FM 2978, Magnolia. During the event, Montgomery County Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley also dedicated a flagpole, flag and engraved plaque in honor of the essential workers that have worked throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, according to information from Residential Recycling. The Texas flag, dedicated by Rep. Steve Toth, R-The Woodlands, previously flew over the State Capitol. Residential Recycling and Refuse of Texas performs approximately 3.1 million pickups annually, offering residential trash and recycling service in Spring, New Caney, Magnolia, Montgomery, Houston, Tomball, Hockley, Humble, Cypress, Waller, Conroe, Roman Forest and The Woodlands, according to company information. 346-248-5222. https://rrrtx.net.
Community Impact Houston

League City moving forward with public art initiative

League City officials plan to allocate $150,000 of next year’s budget toward public art, and residents and City Council members seem equally excited. During League City City Council’s May 25 meeting, representatives from Up Art Studios in Houston shared the results of a community survey and study related to implementing public art, such a murals and statues, in League City.
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County considers purchasing 1,900 new voting machines

The Montgomery County Commissioners Court started discussions to purchase around 1,900 new voting machines to replace outdated ones for county elections moving forward. Montgomery County Elections Administrator Suzie Harvey said the new machines will be needed because the current machines were purchased in 2005, and at this time getting replacement parts and machines are all used or difficult to acquire.
Community Impact Houston

Harris County left out of Harvey flood funds, asking feds to reconsider

After hearing that Harris County would receive $0 of Hurricane Harvey flood mitigation funds, County Judge Lina Hidalgo made an appeal to federal officials to reconsider. The county flood control district had predicted that it and the city of Houston would receive $1 billion each out of the $12 billion of available federal funds, which are set aside for flood mitigation projects.
Community Impact Houston

Demand for substitutes increased in Conroe ISD in pandemic year

Filling positions with substitute teachers on a daily basis amid the coronavirus pandemic has proven to be a challenge this year for local school districts, including Conroe ISD. District data shows the gap between the number of substitutes needed and the number of substitute positions filled on a weekly basis has widened since the 2019-20 school year, prior to the pandemic’s onset.