Middle East

Video Viral Claiming Al Jazeera Director Pleaded Israel For Extra Time Before Al Jalaa Building Was Demolished

By Yusha Rahman
thelogicalindian.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 15, Israel did an air strike on the Al Jalaa building, which housed the offices of Al Jazeera and the Associated Press in the Gaza Strip, alleging that the tower housed Hamas offices. In context to the above incident, a video has gone viral on social media where...

thelogicalindian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al Jazeera Media Network#Viral Video#Gaza Strip#Viral News#Military Equipment#The Associated Press#Israeli Army#The Al Jazeera Building#Media Channel#Gps Coordinate#Ap#Reuters#Whatsapp#Jala#Israel Army Officer#Hamas Offices#Israeli Troop#Claim#Bombs#Fake News
Middle EastPosted by
Deadline

Israel Destroys Building Housing AP, Al Jazeera With Missile Strike

A Gaza City 12-story building housing the local offices of the Associated Press and Al Jazeera was destroyed in a missile attack during this week’s ongoing Israel-Hamas battles. The al-Jalaa building was also used by the Islamist militant group Hamas, according to Israel. The building’s offices and apartments were evacuated...
Militarynjtoday.net

Israeli airstrike destroys building where Associated Press & Al Jazeera worked

Israeli forces bombed Al-Jalaa tower, a building that housed the offices of several international media organizations, including the Associated Press and Al Jazeera amid the latest round of airstrikes in Gaza City. “We are shocked and horrified that the Israeli military would target and destroy the building housing AP’s bureau...
Middle EastVanity Fair

“Shocked and Horrified”: Israel’s Bombing of AP, Al Jazeera Offices Leaves Unanswered Questions

“I was told: you have 10 minutes,” wrote Associated Press journalist Fares Akram—10 minutes before Israeli missiles would descend on the building that had housed the AP in Gaza, destroying it completely. In an account widely read over the weekend as violence in the region escalated, Akram described scrambling to gather his possessions, choosing “just a handful,” turning around for one last look at the place. Then “I put on my helmet,” he wrote, “and I ran.”
Middle Eastpledgetimes.com

Israel demolishes tower where Al Jazeera and AP worked in Gaza

The Israeli army destroyed the Al Jalaa tower where international media such as the Qatari channel Al Jazeera or the US agency Associated Press (AP) worked in Gaza. The military contacted the owner of the 13-storey building and gave him one hour to evict it since “it housed military targets, belonging to the military intelligence of the terrorist organization Hamas” according to the Army statement. When the 60 minutes were up, four missiles brought down the building. This operation provoked the reaction of the United States, which until now had only spoken to condemn the launch of rockets by Hamas, and the White House press officer, Jen Psaki, reminded Israel to “ensure the safety of journalists and journalists. of the independent press is a supreme responsibility ”. The army responded by saying that Hamas “hides and uses the media as human shields.”
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

Israel-Gaza live: Al-Jazeera says Israeli strike on office ‘human rights violation’ and ‘could be war crime’

An Al-Jazeera director has said an Israeli airstrike that destroyed their offices, among those of other media outlets, is a “blatant violation of human rights and is internationally considered a war crime”. The Israeli military had told the owner of the al-Jalaa building - which also contained Associated Press offices, among others, and appartments - about an impending attack on Saturday.An airstrike destroyed the tower block on the Gaza Strip about an hour after people were told to evacuate.The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has claimed that it destroyed a multi-storey building that housed international media outlets because it contained “military assets belonging to Hamas military intelligence”. “The building contained civilian media offices, which the Hamas terror organisation hides behind and uses as human shields,” an IDF statement said.Meanwhile, the death toll in Israel rose after an Israeli air raid in Gaza city killed at least 10 Palestinians in the deadliest single strike since violence erupted in the region earlier this week.The strike on a three-storey house in a refugee camp in the city is understood to have killed eight children and two women from an extended family.
Middle EastInternational Business Times

Israel Pounds Gaza, Flattens Building Housing AP And Al-Jazeera

Israel pummelled the Gaza Strip with air strikes on Saturday, killing 10 members of an extended family and demolishing a building housing international media outlets, as Palestinian militants fired back barrages of rockets. The sharp uptick in violence, now in its sixth day, claimed more dead as clashes also swept...
Middle EastPosted by
TheWeek

Al Jazeera accuses Israel of war crime after tower housing its Gaza offices destroyed

An Israeli airstrike destroyed the Al Jalaa Tower, a high-rise in Gaza that housed the offices of multiple media outlets in the region, including Al Jazeera and The Associated Press, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continued Saturday. The Israeli military warned people to evacuate the building, and there do not appear to be any reports of casualties; AP has said its staffers are safe.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

AP,’ ‘Al Jazeera’ and the MSM are Tools in Hamas’s War Against Israel

Journalists are expressing their outrage that the 12-story Al-Jalaa building housing the Gaza headquarters of Associated Press and Al Jazeera was targeted during retaliatory Israeli airstrikes on Saturday. Al Jazeera Jerusalem bureau chief Walid al-Omari said that by striking the building, Israel was acting “not only to sow destruction and...
Middle EastThe Derry News

Our View: An airstrike on journalism

Fixing blame for the violence engulfing Israel and Gaza is a fraught exercise. Whether your sympathies lie with the Palestinians provoked by Israeli aggression, or a country bombarded by rockets and defending itself against terrorism, the moral high ground is elusive. In no other context are basic facts more important....
Middle Eastwnobserver.com

Israeli air strikes struck down Gaza tower housing Al-Jazeera’s office

Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip destroyed a tall building in Gaza City that houses newspaper offices, Al-Jazeera’s office, including those of the agency itself and other media, while the Associated Press described it as the latest move by Israel to silence press coverage from the territories in light of what it described as its battle with Hamas.
Middle EastTribTown.com

The Latest: Al Jazeera condemns Gaza strike on media house

BERLIN — The Latest on the continuing violence between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers (all times local):. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Al-Jazeera has called the Israeli bombing that destroyed its office in Gaza a “clear act” to stop journalists from reporting on the conflict between it and Hamas.
Middle Eastjusticenewsflash.com

From Twitter to Trench: The Israeli Army’s Propaganda War in Gaza

On May 14, the official Twitter account of the Israeli military released a “popular question and answer” video, inviting viewers to “imagine” themselves as the Israeli armed forces and decided to react to the rockets in the Gaza Strip.The answer options are: Nothing[.] Allow terrorists to destroy Israeli cities” or” B. Target terrorists who fire rockets. “
Internetwcn247.com

Gaza-based journalists in Hamas chat blocked from WhatsApp

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A number of Palestinian journalists in the Gaza Strip say they are being blocked from accessing WhatsApp messenger. The app is a crucial tool used to communicate with sources and the world beyond the blockaded strip. The Associated Press reached out to 17 journalists in Gaza who confirmed their accounts had been blocked since Friday. Only four had been able to restore access by Monday. Twelve of the 17 journalists contacted by the AP said they had been part of a WhatsApp group that disseminates information related to Hamas military operations. It’s unclear if the journalists were targeted because of that. Facebook, which owns WhatsApp, said it would reinstate journalists impacted.