A Hastings man was killed when he was thrown from his motorcycle while trying to avoid other vehicles in Brooklyn Center on Sunday afternoon. The State Patrol says 43-year-old Jeremy Joseph Hackbarth was riding a Harley Davidson westbound on Interstate 694 near the split to southbound Highway 100 when an "unidentified vehicle slowed and cut across traffic from the right lane of I-694 to the right lane of Hwy. 100."