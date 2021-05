Ladies and gentlemen, the 2021 NFL schedule is officially here. With the draft in the books and most rosters all but locked and loaded for the fall, we can finally turn our eyes toward the season. The AFC North, in particular, promises plenty of intrigue this year, with three teams coming off of playoff seasons. The Browns' 2021 season promises to be full of intrigue, as Cleveland is looking to build off of last year's 11-5 regular-season record and wild card victory over the Steelers. Here's a full rundown of their 17-game schedule, including key matchups and a season prediction: