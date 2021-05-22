ESU recognizes honor students

I am writing to express my support in electing Kerry Sittler as a new member of the school board for the Lehighton Area School District. Kerry is an upstanding member of the community who goes above and beyond to help others. She is selfless and giving of her time, as evidenced by her volunteer involvement in organizations such as the PTO, Keystone Karate, and more recently her Feed a Family a Meal program that she pioneered. She commits herself to such volunteer work all the while working full time as an RN. Kerry is devoted to her family and her community and I am certain that she would take the same approach as a school board member; taking in consideration the best interests of the community, the LASD staff, and students in all aspects. She is responsible and trustworthy, and most importantly, she is one of us.