Lehighton, PA

ESU recognizes honor students

Times News
 4 days ago

East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania recognized 344 students who were scheduled to be recognized at this year’s Annual Honors Convocation. The event was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Honors Convocation is sponsored by the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties with support from the ESU Office of the Provost.

www.tnonline.com
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Pa. teachers union president wants to see students back in the classroom in 2021-22

The head of Pennsylvania’s largest teacher union is making it clear that he believes districts can return to in-person instruction safely in the 2021-22 school year. With the end of the current school year approaching and thoughts turning to students’ return in the fall, Pennsylvania State Education Association President Rich Askey is encouraging districts to make face-to-face instruction in accordance with the health and safety recommendations of state and national health experts a top priority in the next school year.
Lehighton, PATimes News

Support Sittler for Lehighton school board

I am writing to express my support in electing Kerry Sittler as a new member of the school board for the Lehighton Area School District. Kerry is an upstanding member of the community who goes above and beyond to help others. She is selfless and giving of her time, as evidenced by her volunteer involvement in organizations such as the PTO, Keystone Karate, and more recently her Feed a Family a Meal program that she pioneered. She commits herself to such volunteer work all the while working full time as an RN. Kerry is devoted to her family and her community and I am certain that she would take the same approach as a school board member; taking in consideration the best interests of the community, the LASD staff, and students in all aspects. She is responsible and trustworthy, and most importantly, she is one of us.
Lehighton, PATimes News

Sittler will benefit school board

I want to tell you and the public why I support Kerry Sittler as a school board candidate. Over the years I have had many interactions with Kerry. We have had many opportunities to participate together to help our kids receive amazing experiences through the various school Parent Teacher Organizations.
Lehighton, PATimes News

Independent thinkers for school board

I believe it is time for the community of Lehighton Area School District to look at electing individuals who are independent candidates with no group ties to the issue facing the school district. After having read the individual bios in the Times News on Jay Barthel, Robert Zellner and Jennifer Laible, it is clear that they want to balance the budget while affording the best opportunities for students without constantly rehashing the past.
Lehighton, PATimes News

8 candidates vying for Lehighton board

At least three new faces are likely to join Lehighton Area School District’s board of directors in December. Only one of four incumbent directors whose term ends this year, Joy Beers, is seeking re-election in the upcoming May primary. David Bradley, Stephen Holland and Gail Maholick will be leaving the board after November, unless they mount a successful write-in campaign.
Lehighton, PATimes News

Support Barbara Bowes for school board

I am writing regarding Barbara Bowes’ candidacy for the position of Lehighton School Area District school director. I have known and been Barb Bowes’ friend for 20 years. We have worked on numerous projects, raising money, and caring for dogs in the East Pennsylvania Great Pyrenees Dog rescue. I have had the privilege of working beside her, participating in events, activities and serving alongside her on the board for the Penn Dutch Great Pyrenees Dog Club. In conjunction with her other activities and her work, she commits her whole heart into her projects and is a dedicated, hard worker, giving over 100%.
Lehighton, PATimes News

Lehighton area school board concerns

My point of view is to break the monopoly of control. We have increasing taxes, decreasing services for kids, and the auditor general report proves spending is out of control in this district. How can a district have a full sports program in place and NO transportation services? They have...
Shenandoah, PAStandard-Speaker

Trinity Academy to close at end of current school year

SHENANDOAH — Trinity Academy will permanently close its doors on June 10 to Catholic elementary education, the last Catholic elementary school in northern Schuylkill County. The announcement was made by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Allentown on Friday afternoon as the diocese also announced a restructuring of school boards that will help enhance Catholic education in Schuylkill and Carbon counties.
Lehighton, PATimes News

2021 primary election: Sittler running for seat on Lehighton Area school board

I’m Kerry Sittler and I would like your support for Lehighton Area School District school board. Raised in Lehighton, I graduated from LAHS. Spent four years in Providence, Rhode Island, and obtained a BS in management and AS in recreation and leisure management; have an AA in liberal arts from LCC, AS in registered nursing from NCC; 10 years experience in food and beverage management, 19 years as a geriatric/rehab RN.
Lehighton, PATimes News

Lehighton School Board approves agreements

Lehighton Area School District’s board of directors approved the following Monday night:. • The payment of bills for March 2021 totaling $2,814,424.32. • Transferred $177,051.32 from the general fund to the food service fund. • The Elect Program with Schuylkill County Intermediate Unit #29 for services assisting qualifying students, at...
Lehighton, PATimes News

Sensinger graduates from basic training

Noah T. Sensinger graduated from basic military training at the Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes Naval Base, Great Lakes, Illinois. This is an intensive eight-week program that included training in military discipline, physical fitness and studies, and Navy core values of honor, courage and commitment. Sensinger is currently attending a...