Stoughton, MA

Elderly Woman Dead After Fire Breaks Out in Stoughton Home Overnight

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker
NECN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn elderly woman who was pulled from a fire at her home in Stoughton, Massachusetts, early Saturday morning, has died, fire officials said. Stoughton firefighters who responded to the Grove Street blaze around 3:40 a.m. found the woman in a second-floor bedroom, Assistant Fire Chief Mike Carroll said. The woman, in her 90s, was in the room adjacent to where the fire broke out. She lived with her daughter, who made it out safely.

