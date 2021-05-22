Scared that the sophisticated cars are collecting data and spying – The Chinese government has banned Tesla cars from even being parked in and near certain sensitive buildings

Tesla’s China operations have been anything but smooth thus far. China accounts for about thirty percent of Tesla’s sales, making it the electric car maker’s second-biggest market. The company’s Shanghai plant that now makes Model 3 and Model Y was intended to increase its presence in the world’s biggest car market and export cars to other countries in Asia and Europe. However, it has been criticized for poor quality control, which prompted the Chinese authorities to pull up the American EV manufacturer for not paying heed to the safety concerns of its citizens. To make things worse, some recent reports have suggested that few Government offices in China have asked its officials not to park their Tesla cars inside the office compound over the suspicion of the cameras installed on the vehicles being used as a tool to spy.