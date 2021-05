When Wild ‘n Out debuted in the summer of 2005, it quickly became a hit among fans. With the perfect mixture of sketch comedy and improv, the series has entertained countless viewers over the years and introduced the world to dozens of talented people. In the summer of 2020, everything threatened to come crashing down when the show’s host and creator, Nick Cannon, was fired by Viacom after making anti-Semitic comments on his podcast. Not long after being fired, Cannon demanded ownership of the Wild ‘n Out brand, but it was clear that Viacom didn’t plan on giving in. Fortunately for everyone involved, however, the network decided to bring Cannon back as the host, and production was resumed. Not only is this great news for those who love to watch the show at home, but it’s also great news for those who would love to be a part of it.