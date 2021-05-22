Opinion: Google’s Downtown West provides new urban vision for San Jose
With the unanimous approval of the San Jose Planning Commission last month, Google’s Downtown West development took a major step forward. This week, with the signing of Senate Bill 7, helping to speed along projects like this, Gov. Gavin Newsom moved the project’s prospects along — both further and faster. Now, this Tuesday, at the vote by the City Council, we stand at the precipice of possibility and potential.www.mercurynews.com