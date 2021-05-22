newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

To Mask or Not to Mask: The Question of the Future

By Anna Lynch
goodmenproject.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past two weeks, as I take my dog on her daily walk, I have noticed a big change in how other people on the neighborhood trail are behaving. We are smiling at each other, making eye contact, and trading our “good mornings” with good cheer. Of course, this is because we are no longer masked with the exception of a few folks. During the pandemic, we all took great care to stay as far away from one another as possible on the trail, avoided eye contact, and certainly did not utter a word to one another. I am feeling incredibly encouraged by the smiles I am seeing. But not everyone feels the same.

goodmenproject.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Legislature#Eye Care#Eye Contact#Word Choice#Asian#Webmd#Mers#Guardian#European#French#Hijab#Western#Good Men Project#Cdc#Social Interest#Masks#Discomfort#Invisibility#Rude Customers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Denmark
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Public Health
Country
Netherlands
Related
CBS News

Eye Opener: Questions surround new CDC guidelines on masks

Confusion and controversy surround the CDC's updated guidelines that allow people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to shed masks in most indoor settings. Also, the crisis in the Middle East continues to escalate. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
Educationprudentpressagency.com

“A far cry from a future without masks.”

As for the University of Oxford, despite the advancement of the vaccination campaign, we are still very far from the future without masks and spaces. The Great Britain is fortifiedWith the first dose, at least, 53.4 million people, which led to the elimination of the number of deaths as well as the reduction of the number of injured significantly. Therefore, from Monday May 17th, it will be possible in the UK once again to host people at home, up to 6 people or two families, as well as in-house service in restaurants, bars, hotels, cinemas and other public places for entertainment and sports and will allow up to 30 guests to attend. Funerals and weddings. The ability to travel within the country and receive guests to sleep has also returned.
Public Healthwoay.com

To mask or not to mask?

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – “It makes me anxious.”. “Range Finder Coffee” Owner Craig Reger isn’t alone. With the CDC announcing that fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear a mask in public, business owners are left to decide if they will still require masks for their customers. “In the...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
11Alive

Relaxed mask guidelines raises questions in Atlanta

ATLANTA — As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention begins to relax the guidelines on face masks, it is raising questions and concerns. People are confused on whether to wear the mask or not, after the CDC said last week people who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear a mask in most settings. This has been leading several businesses to ditch their mask policies.
Sciencewfdd.org

Process Of CDC Adjustment On Mask Guidelines Questioned

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has relaxed its mask-wearing guidelines. But not all health experts agree with how the move was made. A Wake Forest Baptist Health infectious disease expert is among them. Under the new guidelines released last week, vaccinated people who are two weeks past their...
Public HealthRedlands Daily Facts

New masking guidelines for COVID-19: Answers to your questions

Thursday’s CDC announcement seems pretty straightforward. But don’t toss your mask yet, because there are some complexities, including a big one: California officials haven’t said yet whether the state will follow suit. But we deciphered the new federal guidelines, so you don’t have to. Q: I’m vaccinated. What can I...
U.S. Politicsarizonadailyindependent.com

CDC Mask Headlines Mask Politicians, Raise Serious Questions

Really? The headlines sound good, but the devil is in the details. This “relaxation” of restrictions applies only to those who have succumbed to the rites of COVID worship. Even the most casual of scanning immediately reveals that this so-called relaxation applies only to those who have been fully vaccinated.
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Remote working: Updated mask guidance leaves questions

MILWAUKEE - New CDC guidance means companies are preparing to welcome employees back to work. But where does remote work go from here?. While some businesses have pivoted away from larger spaces, or closed up shop altogether amid the pandemic, an expert says the culture around remote work has changed.
Kidsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Kids and masks: New guidelines in time for summer raise questions, concerns

May 22—Sunscreen. Water bottle. Bagged lunch. Face mask?. Welcome to summer camp 2021 in New York State. When the state issued new guidelines for child care programs and day and overnight camps Wednesday, based on those from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one requirement in particular raised questions and concerns:
ScienceWebMD

Questions Still Swirl Around New CDC Mask Guidance

May 17, 2021 -- To some a walk-back, to others a clarification, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, said people need to be "honest with themselves" when it comes to wearing a mask after the agency's new guidance announced last week. Walensky made a number of appearances on Sunday morning talk...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

New CDC Mask Guidance for Fully Vaccinated People Sparks Praise, Questions

New mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week sparked praise from some but questions from others. The CDC on Thursday announced that fully vaccinated individuals can ditch their masks and social distancing indoors and outdoors in most settings. Masks must still be worn "where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance," according to the guidance. There are also exceptions for correctional facilities and homeless shelters, and people who are immune compromised should speak to their doctors before abandoning their masks.
Boston, MAWBUR

Masks Off On May 29: Answering Listener Coronavirus Questions

Eleven days and counting until a new normal here in Massachusetts. That's when residents can return to all businesses and venues in the commonwealth with no capacity restrictions, and no masks in most cases. What do these huge changes mean for businesses, residents, and schools? And what other questions does...
Homelessbroadwaynews.com

CDC lifts mask requirement for vaccinated individuals, posing a question for Broadway

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control announced that fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks indoors. While the CDC did not comment on live theater specifically, the agency has now said it is safe for fully vaccinated individuals to sit unmasked in movie theaters, at indoor restaurants and bars and to sing in an indoor chorus. Safety protocols for the reopening of Broadway theaters have not yet been determined, but preliminary protocols had suggested that audience and staff members would wear masks for the duration of the performance.
Connecticut StatePosted by
FOX 61

Restaurants question how a partial mask mandate will work

CONNECTICUT, USA — Some Connecticut restauranteurs are questioning how they should handle the state’s plans to require indoor mask-wearing for only unvaccinated people beginning on May 19. It's a sudden change from the state’s original plans to still continue the indoor mask-wearing rule for everyone. Scott Dolch, executive director of...