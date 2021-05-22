To Mask or Not to Mask: The Question of the Future

As for the University of Oxford, despite the advancement of the vaccination campaign, we are still very far from the future without masks and spaces. The Great Britain is fortifiedWith the first dose, at least, 53.4 million people, which led to the elimination of the number of deaths as well as the reduction of the number of injured significantly. Therefore, from Monday May 17th, it will be possible in the UK once again to host people at home, up to 6 people or two families, as well as in-house service in restaurants, bars, hotels, cinemas and other public places for entertainment and sports and will allow up to 30 guests to attend. Funerals and weddings. The ability to travel within the country and receive guests to sleep has also returned.