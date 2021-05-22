To Mask or Not to Mask: The Question of the Future
Over the past two weeks, as I take my dog on her daily walk, I have noticed a big change in how other people on the neighborhood trail are behaving. We are smiling at each other, making eye contact, and trading our “good mornings” with good cheer. Of course, this is because we are no longer masked with the exception of a few folks. During the pandemic, we all took great care to stay as far away from one another as possible on the trail, avoided eye contact, and certainly did not utter a word to one another. I am feeling incredibly encouraged by the smiles I am seeing. But not everyone feels the same.goodmenproject.com