newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Orlando’s Lake Eola black-necked swans triumph over sorrow with trio of cygnets

By Kevin Spear, Orlando Sentinel
Posted by 
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CJrUs_0a7wU3W700
A trio of black-necked swan cygnets stick close to mama swan while swimming in a small pool, Friday, May 21, 2021. A family of the rare birds — the only black-necked swans at Lake Eola — were rescued after building their nest in a high-traffic area of the downtown Orlando park. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel

Queenie, a black-necked swan at Orlando’s Lake Eola, has finally produced young after years of loneliness, setbacks and daunting circumstances.

She and her mate, Big Boy, are the parents of a trio of cygnets, raising them in a secret place guarded by park staff. Black-necked swans are the rarest, smallest and most vulnerable of the five species of dozen of swans living at Orlando’s Lake Eola park.

“To have three hatch is very successful,” said Chris Wallace, the city’s cultural arts manager for families, parks and recreation. “That’s very hard to do in Florida.”

The mom and dad are rearing their 3-week-old offspring in kiddie pool with a foot of water in a shady place. The babies are being fed poultry pellets and will soon get shreds of lettuce as a transitional diet toward their natural grazing on algae at the bottom of Lake Eola.

Big Boy is quick to take offense at human visitors, reacting with exaggerated raising and lowering of his head, which makes his neck look especially snake-like, and protesting like a chihuahua barking musically through a wheezy whistle.

Queenie is more tranquil as her babies, gray, fuzzy and killer-cute, and a little bigger than the palm of hand, stay huddled close by.

As reported in the Orlando Sentinel two years ago, Queenie has had a trying love life.

She was about a year old when she arrived at Lake Eola in 2012. Her first partner gagged on popcorn and passed away in 2014. Mateless and morose, Queenie’s years of mourning included paddling along behind Eola’s fiberglass, swan boats.

In 2019, a resident of the Lake Eola area, Sean Livingston, and a city commissioner, Patty Sheehan, each donated $1,500, and Sheehan dipped into her council discretionary fund for another few thousand to purchase a pair of black-necked males from a Midwestern breeder.

One of the new arrivals was a mess from the start and promptly died, and upon examination, shockingly, turned out to be a female.

All was well, however, as Queenie swooned over her sole suitor.

“These two ended up hitting it off, thank God, because if they didn’t hit it off, that would have been it,” Sheehan said. “I’m just glad that we’ve had a success story, a love story.”

The pair produced eggs last year that were not viable. Another nesting try in January resulted in eggs a few months ago. But their home site was immediately noted as problematic, perilously wedged between Eola’s seawall and a pair of cypress trunks.

A frequent visitor of the area was a gorgeous blue heron, a fearsome hunter of cygnets with a dagger of a beak. Other predators include largemouth bass and softshell turtles.

After the hatchlings emerged, park staff put up a fence to keep curious crowds several feet away.

But also a worry were the four other species of swans – trumpeter, whooper, royal mute and Australian black – potentially liable to turn territorial and bludgeon the little puffs of feathers.

So park staff fetched up mom, dad and the kids for protective custody.

If the young swans continue to thrive, they will be microchipped and in about a month make their debut in the urban wilds of Lake Eola.

kspear@orlandosentinel.com

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
824
Followers
731
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Pets & Animals
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Orlando#Parks And Recreation#Sorrow#Midwestern#Black Swan#Love Park#Hunter Park#Water Park#The Orlando Sentinel#Mateless#Australian#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Black Necked Swan Cygnets#Black Necked Swans#Lake Eola#Swan Boats#Black Necked Males#Mama Swan#Cypress Trunks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

Disney World at 50: Before the mouse came to Florida, roadside attractions reigned

For nearly a century before Walt Disney’s dream theme park landed in Orlando, tourists were taking trains, boats and cars around the Sunshine State, enjoying roadside shows and Floridian kitsch along the way. Florida’s tourism boom started in earnest when northerners were encouraged to visit for health reasons, said Pam Schwartz, executive director of Orange County Regional History Museum. ...
Ormond Beach, FLfox35orlando.com

Baby dolphin washes ashore at Central Florida beach, officials say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A baby dolphin has washed ashore at a Central Florida beach, officials said. The Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue confirmed to FOX that a dolphin, measured between three to four feet long, washed ashore in Ormond Beach. They said that the dolphin, which was specifically...
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

#OSNow PODCAST: Eviction Special Report, Hunters Creek will fight Brightline, and where to get Chicago dogs in Central Florida (Ep. 652)

Orlando Sentinel Now afternoon update for Monday, May 17, 2021. Listen as our reporters, editors and columnists discuss stories that are important to Central Florida: Apple podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify or OrlandoSentinel.com/Conversations. Locked Out: Low pay, soaring rents, pro-landlord laws set up Florida renters for eviction once COVID hit (:51) Hunter’s...
Florida StateWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Fievel’s Playland Reopens at Universal Studios Florida

If you’re looking to let your kids run off some energy, Fievel’s Playland at Universal Studios Florida has officially reopened. Fievel’s Playland is a larger-than-life play area based on the beloved childrens’ films An American Tail and Fievel Goes West that lets you see the world from a mouse’s perspective.
Orlando, FLDuluth News Tribune

Point/Counterpoint: Disney World is just changing with the times

Anyone who has been to Orlando, Florida, will tell you that we are a vibrant, multicultural city with a rich history of inclusion. I worked at Disney in my early 20s and have served seven years in the military since then. Both jobs had strict limits on grooming standards, so I feel like I am in a unique position to opine on recent changes at Disney World.
Florida StatePosted by
Orlando Business Journal

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers to add new Central Florida locations

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers plans to ramp up its local presence. Franchisee FFC of Central Florida LLC will lead the Wichita, Kansas-based burger chain's expansion, with plans for seven new restaurants along with operating an existing location at 8107 Vineland Ave. in Orlando. Those locations will open over the next few years in Lake and Polk counties. FFC of Central Florida is led by Barbara, Jesse and Robert White, who were not available for comment.
Florida StatePosted by
Red Tricycle Chicago

A Florida Kayak Excursion That’s Like Paddling through the Milky Way

Dolphins that glow neon. Manatees and manta rays shining the brightest of blues. Fluorescent fish that kerplunk into your kayak. These may sound like visions only possible in whimsical dreams, but this natural wonder is absolutely real at Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge in Florida. The window of opportunity to experience this underwater phenomenon is small, so read on to learn how to infuse a little magic into your summer family vacation plans.
Orlando, FLorlandoweekly.com

All the way from Taiwan: Ding Tea to open up shop in Orlando

Ding Tea, a Taiwanese tea company, has just signed a lease to open its first store in downtown Orlando this summer. According to a report from Bungalower, the chain signed a lease at The Radius, a modern high-rise apartment complex with ground-floor retail located at 108 E. Livingston Street. The complex is still under construction.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Tiger Woods’ golf entertainment centers coming to Tampa, Orlando

Tiger Woods is expanding his chain of golf entertainment centers — called PopStroke — that include high-concept putting courses, dining and playgrounds. Orlando and Tampa are getting storefronts in the next few years. PopStroke Entertainment, co-owned by Woods and Wall Street veteran Greg Bartoli, has announced that new property agreements...
Orlando, FLParents Magazine

Disney World Will No Longer Require Guests to Wear Mask Outdoors

Guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, will no longer be required to wear masks outdoors. On Friday, the theme parks announced that wearing face coverings in outdoor locations is now optional for all guests, vaccinated or otherwise. Face coverings are still required for all Cast Members and guests...
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Guests Flock to Universal as Mask Rules Relax

If you did not know, both Universal and Disney World have relaxed their mask rules for Guests, allowing them to remove masks while walking outdoors. Inside the Magic was able to see just how busy both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure were on the first day that the new relaxed protocols came into place.
Florida Stateclick orlando

Largest COVID-19 testing site in Central Florida closes Sunday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida’s largest testing site at the Orange County Convention Center will officially close by 5 p.m. Sunday after serving Central Floridians and visitors since the last week of March of 2020. According to Mike Jachles, spokesperson for the Florida Division of Emergency the site had...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Theme parks no longer requiring face masks outdoors

Florida‘s major theme parks are adjusting their face mask policies after the federal government loosened its recommendations as more people get vaccinated for the coronavirus. Visitors to Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort were allowed Saturday to remove their masks when they are outdoors except when they are on...
Florida StateNew York Post

Wild Florida home goes viral on TikTok for creepy reasons

A property in Panama City, Florida, that’s listed for $1.65 million has gone viral on TikTok over its baffling nature. “I’ve been wracking my brain about what this house was used for and I just can’t figure it out,” said app user @oldfarmwitch in a recent upload that’s earned some 774,000 likes and more than 14,200 comments over the past two weeks.