Orlando’s Lake Eola black-necked swans triumph over sorrow with trio of cygnets

Queenie, a black-necked swan at Orlando’s Lake Eola, has finally produced young after years of loneliness, setbacks and daunting circumstances.

She and her mate, Big Boy, are the parents of a trio of cygnets, raising them in a secret place guarded by park staff. Black-necked swans are the rarest, smallest and most vulnerable of the five species of dozen of swans living at Orlando’s Lake Eola park.

“To have three hatch is very successful,” said Chris Wallace, the city’s cultural arts manager for families, parks and recreation. “That’s very hard to do in Florida.”

The mom and dad are rearing their 3-week-old offspring in kiddie pool with a foot of water in a shady place. The babies are being fed poultry pellets and will soon get shreds of lettuce as a transitional diet toward their natural grazing on algae at the bottom of Lake Eola.

Big Boy is quick to take offense at human visitors, reacting with exaggerated raising and lowering of his head, which makes his neck look especially snake-like, and protesting like a chihuahua barking musically through a wheezy whistle.

Queenie is more tranquil as her babies, gray, fuzzy and killer-cute, and a little bigger than the palm of hand, stay huddled close by.

As reported in the Orlando Sentinel two years ago, Queenie has had a trying love life.

She was about a year old when she arrived at Lake Eola in 2012. Her first partner gagged on popcorn and passed away in 2014. Mateless and morose, Queenie’s years of mourning included paddling along behind Eola’s fiberglass, swan boats.

In 2019, a resident of the Lake Eola area, Sean Livingston, and a city commissioner, Patty Sheehan, each donated $1,500, and Sheehan dipped into her council discretionary fund for another few thousand to purchase a pair of black-necked males from a Midwestern breeder.

One of the new arrivals was a mess from the start and promptly died, and upon examination, shockingly, turned out to be a female.

All was well, however, as Queenie swooned over her sole suitor.

“These two ended up hitting it off, thank God, because if they didn’t hit it off, that would have been it,” Sheehan said. “I’m just glad that we’ve had a success story, a love story.”

The pair produced eggs last year that were not viable. Another nesting try in January resulted in eggs a few months ago. But their home site was immediately noted as problematic, perilously wedged between Eola’s seawall and a pair of cypress trunks.

A frequent visitor of the area was a gorgeous blue heron, a fearsome hunter of cygnets with a dagger of a beak. Other predators include largemouth bass and softshell turtles.

After the hatchlings emerged, park staff put up a fence to keep curious crowds several feet away.

But also a worry were the four other species of swans – trumpeter, whooper, royal mute and Australian black – potentially liable to turn territorial and bludgeon the little puffs of feathers.

So park staff fetched up mom, dad and the kids for protective custody.

If the young swans continue to thrive, they will be microchipped and in about a month make their debut in the urban wilds of Lake Eola.

