DULUTH, Minn.– The smell of a cookout at a handful of SuperOne parking lots in the Twin Ports doesn’t just smell good — it’s also doing some good in the area. Area Shriners held their 23rd Hot Dog and Brat Fundraiser to help raise money for an outpatient clinic in Woodbury, Minnesota along with helping children with medical issues in the Northland. The cookout was not held last year due to the pandemic. Nearly 700 hot dogs, all donated by local vendors, will help the Shriners raise close to $15,000.