Easton, PA

Retail Watch: Easton’s newest restaurant serving up authentic Mexican eats in beautiful outdoor settings

By Ryan Kneller
Allentown Morning Call
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the Lehigh Valley’s fair weather streak has you on the hunt for outdoor dining spots, consider stopping by Easton’s newest restaurant, Hacienda Los Agaves, which is serving up south-of-the-border staples like steak tacos and seafood tostadas in two al fresco settings. The 140-seat restaurant, offering authentic Mexican cuisine, opened...

www.mcall.com
Allentown, PAAllentown Morning Call

Recipe exchange: Pretzels and pig’s stomach

I’m going to make a bold statement: Pretzels are only good in Pennsylvania. Here are the facts I’ll present to you to back up my assertion. * We are the home of pretzels, as Pennsylvania produces more than any other state in the nation. * Pennsylvania’s pretzel dominance is thanks...
Easton, PAPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

No reopening date yet for shuttered Easton Dunkin’

Dunkin’ at 54 Centre Square in Easton is closed for repairs, with no firm date on reopening, a spokeswoman for the coffee-and-doughnut chain said Saturday. The city’s codes bureau posted the property on Wednesday, saying the structure is closed due to being unfit for human occupancy, according to a photo of the sign shared to the Easton Post Facebook group.
Allentown, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Top 5 things to do in the Lehigh Valley this weekend include Paws at the Park, LV Beer Week, and Pilates with Goats

Paws at the Park Food, Pets & More to benefit the Sanctuary at Haafsville: The Western Lehigh Chamber of Commerce is hosting, for the first time, “Paws at the Park” 12-2 p.m. Sunday. This is a pet-friendly event to benefit the Sanctuary at Haafsville, a volunteer-based organization providing nurturing environment for animals in need. There will be adoptable dogs and kittens (although they will ...
Whitehall, PAPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Celebrity jeweler opening Lehigh Valley Mall store in latest move to fill mall vacancies

A jeweler who’s created one-of-a-kind pieces for celebrities soon will make his mark at the Lehigh Valley Mall. Aslan Jewelers is planning to open sometime next month at the mall along MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township. The jewelry store will fill a vacancy left by Helzberg Diamonds, which closed earlier this year. The space is next to Boscov’s on the second level.
Bethlehem, PAAllentown Morning Call

All our photos from Lehigh Valley proms last weekend

Lehigh Valley prom season was in full swing this weekend with 6 proms around the region, including a combined event between Liberty and Freedom high schools in Bethlehem. The Morning Call was there to take photos of the big night. View all of our prom galleries from this weekend below. And check back throughout the rest of prom season at mcall.com/prom to view all of our galleries.
Carbon County, PATimes News

Cicadas emerging, but our area might be spared

A creature with one of the most unique life cycles on earth will be visible around Eastern Pennsylvania in the coming weeks. The 17-year cicadas will emerge from the ground sometime around or after Memorial Day to complete a life cycle they began in 2004. They should be seen, and...
Allentown, PAlehighvalleystyle.com

Netflix Star Madison Reyes Talks Life in the Lehigh Valley

In the pantheon of female-fronted rock groups, there are bands both real (Blondie, Jefferson Airplane, No Doubt) and not so real (Josie and the Pussycats, Jem and the Holograms). Julie and the Phantoms would fall into the latter category; after all, according to the premise of the Netflix original series, three of the group’s four members are showing up for gigs from the afterlife. But one thing that’s very real about this band is the talent of the young musicians who are part of it, including Allentown’s own Madison Reyes, who plays the titular role.
Bethlehem, PAlvb.com

Moravian receives state approval to become a university

Moravian College in Bethlehem said it has officially received approval to change over to university status. Writer Stacy Wescoe has her finger on the pulse of the business community in the Greater Lehigh Valley and keeps you up-to-date with technology and trends, plus what coworkers and competitors are talking about around the water cooler — and on social media. She can be reached at swescoe@bridgetowermedia.com or 610-807-9619, ext. 4104. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook.
Drinkslehighvalleystyle.com

Faces of the Valley: The Face of Women in Distilling

Five bold leaders: Carly Butters Snyder, Tessa Koss, Michele Huzela-Keiser, Caitlin Fenstermacher and Vicky Zisman are helping set the future direction of Eight Oaks Farm Distillery. Tessa, manager of the Farm Distillery Kitchen, leads the in-person experience customers have come to love when they visit; Caitlin, director of distillery operations, is responsible for creating the award-winning spirits popular both locally and throughout Pennsylvania; Michele, event manager, leads the work with organizations in the Lehigh Valley and helps share the Eight Oaks experience with the community; Vicky is responsible for the on/off premises sales efforts, as well as Eight Oaks’ Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion efforts as the JEDI advisor, ensuring everyone has a seat at the table; while Carly, chief operating officer, pulls it all together—taking care of the crew and the customer experience, with an eye toward Eight Oaks’ continued growth and their future. Intelligent, powerful and dedicated, these women demonstrate visionary leadership and a commitment to Eight Oaks’ purpose: to help make their community a better place.
Pennsylvania Statedailyvoice.com

COVID-19 Vaccinated? Here’s All The Free Stuff You Can Get In Pennsylvania

Many interesting incentives are being offered if you get vaccinated; here are a few available to people with a vaccination card in Pennsylvania:. You can get one free doughnut a day when you show your vaccination card at any US Krispy Kreme, according to the company website. The card must show at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot to qualify. The order must be placed in-store. No purchase is necessary to get your free doughnut.
Pennsylvania StateWGAL

Pennsylvania increases capacity limits for indoor, outdoor events

LANCASTER, Pa. — Capacity can be increased at indoor and outdoor events and gatherings in Pennsylvania. The maximum occupancy for indoor events is now 50% and 75% for outdoor events. Those new limits went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday. Fairs, festivals, concerts, business meetings, conferences and receptions will all...
Hellertown, PAsauconsource.com

Polling Places: Where to Vote in Hellertown and Lower Saucon Twp.

Primary Election Day in Pennsylvania is this Tuesday, May 18, and some voters may be wondering where they will go to cast their ballots if they are voting in person. Below is a list of polling places in Hellertown borough and Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County. Additional information about polling...