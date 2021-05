Chelsea will all but secure a top four spot in the Premier League if they beat Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this evening. Thomas Tuchel’s side may have one eye on Saturday’s FA Cup final against Leicester but the Blues would open up an eight-point gap on fifth place West Ham with three points tonight. Chelsea have won three matches in a row in the Premier League, including Saturday’s 2-1 win at Manchester City, who they will face in the Champions League final at the end of the month. FOLLOW LIVE: Chelsea vs Arsenal - Premier League...