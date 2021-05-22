newsbreak-logo
Jasper County, SC

Chamber holds Jasper on the Move awards banquet

blufftontoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 300 guests graced the grounds of Chelsea Plantation on May 13 to celebrate the 30th annual Jasper on the Move and 61st annual Installation and Awards Banquet. Chelsea Plantation, located in Ridgeland, is owned by Bryan and Anne McClure and family, who hosted the event. "The McClure family...

www.blufftontoday.com
Clarendon County, SCmanninglive.com

Clarendon County 4-H Jr. team crowned Grand Champion in state WHEP contest

Congratulations to the Clarendon County 4-H Jr. WHEP Team for being named Grand Champion in the 2021 SC State 4-H Jr. WHEP Contest. The team was made up of 3 participants, Wilson Tisdale (age 9), Blake White (age12) and Blake Proffit (age 12). WHEP stands for Wildlife Habitat Education Program and is a national 4-H/FFA program that focuses on learning about wildlife habitats and management practices. Wilson, Blake and Blake spent 6 weeks studying both independently and together using “Zoom” to prepare for the May 8th competition. The competition is divided into 2 parts. The first part was an online Wildlife Identification Challenge that is done independently. Wilson Tisdale placed 1st, Blake White placed 3rd, and Blake Proffit tied for 5th in the state. The second part was a team challenge. The teams were given a written scenario and they had to present a Wildlife Management Plan based on the information provided about a real property in SC. Normally, the teams would be able to able to walk around and explore the property they are managing, but due to Covid restrictions, everything had to be done virtually this year. The information needed for the management plan was obtained from pre-recorded videos and aerial maps and photos. The boys created a PowerPoint presentation and presented it virtually to a panel of judges. This is the first time a team from Clarendon County has ever participated in the SC State WHEP Challenge. A Sr. team and a Jr. team were preparing for the 2020 WHEP Challenge until it was cancelled due to Covid-19. The top Sr. teams from SC go on to compete in the National WHEP Challenge.
Public HealthWRDW-TV

Televised S.C. town hall to focus on COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will host a live town hall event later this week. The agency will partner with SCETV to air “A Shot of Hope: COVID-19 Vaccine Community Town Hall” Thursday at 7 p.m. This televised conversation is an opportunity...
Ridgeland, SCStars and Stripes

Bonfire to burn for 22 days in S.C. town to remember veterans lost to suicide

RIDGELAND, S.C. (Tribune News Service) — JR Brown took some wood, placed it in a firepit and lit a fire in front of a crowd of veterans and active-duty military personnel. This bonfire has special meaning. It will remain burning for 22 days, from May 10 until Memorial Day, to help raise awareness about the rate of suicides among veterans.
Jasper County, SCWTGS

2 people shot at party in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Two people were shot at a party early Saturday morning, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office. Officials said they responded around 3 a.m. to a report of a shooting on Crabapple Lane. One victim was flown to Savannah Memorial Hospital by Life Star and...
Jasper County, SCblufftontoday.com

Jasper County buildings, offices begin to reopen

After close to a year of being closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, Jasper County government buildings are beginning to reopen, officials said. Jasper County has reopened its community centers, which became available for public rental and use May 3, a news release said. Johnny Davis, director of parks and recreation,...
Jasper County, SCblufftontoday.com

Beaufort, Jasper school districts no longer require masks after state order

Face masks are now optional in South Carolina public schools after the state's Department of Education released new COVID-19 safety guidelines Wednesday. The school districts in Beaufort and Jasper counties said they will be following the guidelines, which allow parents and guardians to decide if their children should wear a mask inside school buildings. Those guidelines were released a day after an order by Gov. Henry McMaster.
Ridgeland, SCIsland Packet Online

Why a Ridgeland nonprofit is keeping a bonfire burning until Memorial Day

Editor’s note: This article mentions suicide. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free 24/7 confidential support at 1-800-273-8255. Over the next 22 days, ending on Memorial Day, a bonfire will burn in Ridgeland under the watchful eye of a group of local veterans. The fire will start Monday evening and...
Jasper County, SCsavannahbusinessjournal.com

May 13 - Greater Bluffton Jasper County Volunteers in Medicine Receives a Donation of Nearly $10,000 from Peacock Subaru’s Share the Love Campaign

May 13, 2021 - Peacock Subaru Hilton Head presented $9,994.20 to Greater Bluffton Jasper County Volunteers in Medicine (BJVIM) at the conclusion of its annual Subaru Share the Love campaign. The Share the Love event was held at the end of 2020 when the dealership invited each Subaru buyer to designate a portion of their purchase price to benefit either a national nonprofit organization or Peacock Subaru’s hometown charity.
Jasper County, SCblufftontoday.com

Jasper County to add animal control vehicle

A new animal control vehicle is being added to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office fleet. The county has budgeted $80,000 to purchase the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office, replacing a 2012 Ford van that Chief Deputy Jeff Crosby said “has 300,000 miles on it.”. Crosby said the state has...
Jasper County, SChiltonheadsun.com

Education receives boost; conservative agenda enhanced

In late April, with unanimous support from my colleagues in the South Carolina House of Representatives, our state provided a major boost toward getting public schools back on track. Moving forward, all schools will be open five days per week for in-class instruction, whereas only some school districts were operating...
Ridgeland, SCWYFF4.com

Body of fisherman found, SCDNR says

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — Officials say they've recovered the body of a missing fisherman in the Savannah River. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources' Dive Team, the Ridgeland, S.C. man failed to return home after a fishing trip earlier this week. SCDNR was notified by county emergency...
Jasper County, SCyourislandnews.com

Next few months crucial for Jasper Port project

The walls of South Carolina Senate are covered with portraits — Strom Thurmond, Fritz Hollings, Clementa Pinckney, Henry Timrod and others who have made a difference in our small, often misunderstood state. But Hugh K. Leatherman’s portrait is different. Leatherman’s life-sized, hyper-realistic rendering features a Boeing Dreamliner behind his left...