Woman Dead After Multi-Alarm Fire Breaks Out in Stoughton Home Overnight

An elderly woman who was pulled from her home in Stoughton, Massachusetts, after a multi-alarm fire broke out early Saturday morning, has died, fire officials said. Stoughton firefighters who responded to the Grove Street blaze around 3:40 a.m. encountered heavy smoke and found the woman in a second-floor bedroom, Assistant Fire Chief Mike Carroll said. The woman, in her 90s, was in the room adjacent to where the fire broke out. She lived with her daughter, who made it out safely.