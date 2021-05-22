Way too early four-round Carolina Panthers 2022 NFL mock draft
A way too early look at which way the Carolina Panthers could potentially go during the 2022 NFL Draft. It’s never too early to start thinking about the next batch of college recruits who’ll enter the NFL. The Carolina Panthers managed to acquire a solid haul from their 2021 draft selections, with general manager Scott Fitterer extremely active in the trade market on his way to 11 picks throughout the all-important event.www.chatsports.com