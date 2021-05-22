newsbreak-logo
NBA

How to watch the 2021 NBA Playoffs: Full first-round schedule, channels

By Michael Blinn
New York Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBA Playoff season is here. On Saturday, the road to the 2021 NBA title begins, with 16 teams vying for 16 wins and the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy. The Utah Jazz earned the Western Conference’s top seed with a 52-20 record, but will have to get past Ja Morant and the surprising Memphis Grizzlies to advance. LeBron James and the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers have their work cut out for them, earning the No. 7 seed with a dramatic play-in win over the Warriors and drawing a matchup with the vaunted Phoenix Suns.

