How to watch the 2021 NBA Playoffs: Full first-round schedule, channels

The New York Knicks will meet the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday afternoon from the Staples Center in LA. The Knicks are coming off a 128-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday night and will look to bounce back tonight when they take on the Clippers. Meanwhile, the Clippers have had a few days of rest after beating the Lakers on Thursday 118-94 and will look to keep some of that momentum going when the red hot Knicks come to Staples.