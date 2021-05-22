newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

EP Electric customers may be in for a shock: Reader

El Paso Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI believe that El Paso Electric owes its customers a little more explanation regarding the new smart meter program, which has been touted recently in this newspaper. Based on the information recently published by EPE in press releases related to the smart meters, and information on its website regarding their currently optional "Power Hours" program, it appears that EPE customers may be in for sticker shock. Not only will the new meters be paid for by customers through a surcharge on bills, but the published Power Hours rates (summer rates, because, hey, that's when we need the A/C) will go up from a base rate of $.099 per kWh to $.23 on-peak and $.074 off-peak. Granted that on-peak is only 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. (a quarter of the day, but the hottest part), this still pencils out to bigger utility bills - e.g. money in the bank for EPE.

www.elpasotimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Native Americans#System Shock#Sticker Shock#Renewable Energy#Smart Meters#Press Releases#El Paso Electric#American#Epcc#Kcos#Montwood#Ep Electric Customers#Kwh#Energy Upgrades#Epe Customers#Smart Thermostats#Bigger Utility Bills#Renewable Projects#Check
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Harrisonville, MO921news.com

City of Harrisonville Electric Customer Notice

The City of Harrisonville Board of Aldermen have finalized their procedure for recovering the massive fuel invoice that the City of Harrisonville received during the ‘Polar Vortex’ in February. The Board has decided that the City will cover $500,000, and that the additional dollars will be spread across approximately 8-months...
Connecticut Statewshu.org

Overcharged Connecticut Customers To Receive $9M In Electricity Bill Credits

Connecticut residents who were overcharged by their electric suppliers will receive more than $9 million in credits. The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) said there were multiple cases of several suppliers that failed to follow regulations intended to protect customers. Those cases included customers complaining they were overbilled because their...
Energy IndustryHartford Business

Regulators secure $9.4M in credits for electricity customers in overbilling probe

The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority announced Wednesday it has recovered $9.4 million for Connecticut ratepayers who were overbilled by electricity suppliers. In a statement, the agency said it investigated allegations that certain third-party electricity companies did not provide information about future rate changes to utilities, resulting in some ratepayers being charged more than the amount displayed on their monthly electricity bill. The probe, which started in late 2018, ultimately determined there was “reason to believe” several electricity suppliers had violated regulations by failing to communicate updated rate cycles in a timely manner.
Energy IndustryChicago Defender

ComEd Offers Options to Help Customers Manage Electric Bills.

As many northern Illinois residents experience mounting expenses as a result of the pandemic, ComEd offers payment assistance programs that may help with past-due balances now and energy-saving tools that can lower bills in the future. “To support our customers and communities working to rebuild from Covid-19, ComEd is offering...
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

Hawaiian Electric needs to ramp up rooftop solar, seeks customer input

This week, Hawaiian Electric said that it is seeking public input on a strategy to increase rooftop solar and similar customer-sited energy resources. The utility said it needs customers to host renewables to help it reach the state’s clean energy benchmarks. The company has filed “Customer Energy Resources for Hawai‘i;...
Sumner, IACedar Valley Daily Times

Sumner electric customers to receive meter credit

SUMNER – There is good news for Sumner Municipal Light Plant (SMLP) customers. While most utilities were hit by large expenses during the mid-February Polar Vortex, the SMLP experienced unexpected extra income. They are giving some of that surplus back to their customers in the form of meter credits. The...
Sidney, OHsidneyoh.com

Electric Aggregation Customer List Refresh Opt-Out Notices

Dynegy, the company selected as the city’s aggregation supplier of choice, has sent opt-out letters to newly eligible residents who have not previously opted-out of the city’s electric aggregation program. This is part of the periodic “refreshes” on the eligible customer list. Residents receiving the letters are either new move-ins to the community, moved to a new home, or had a contract of their own that ended, making them eligible for the city’s program.
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Readers Write: Electric vehicles, solar power on school roofs

Democrats are correct that the vehicle industry must and will switch from gas-powered to electric-powered vehicles. But Republicans are also correct that electric vehicles do not pay gasoline taxes, which support our roadways and ground transportation infrastructure. The clear solution is that the gasoline tax needs to be dropped and replaced with some other type of use tax that would apply to all vehicles.
Energy Industryctexaminer.com

Regulators Ink Amnesty Deal Returning $9.4 Million to Third-Party Electric Customers

Twenty-two third-party electric suppliers admitting to charging customers higher than expected rates have agreed to return a total of $9.4 million to those customers. State utility regulators at PURA offered amnesty to civil penalties to any supplier that voluntarily admitted that it charged customers higher rates than it told them it would in the “Next Cycle Rate” section on their bills. In each case, the supplier caused the issue by failing to provide utilities with the right information, sometimes for months or years, according to PURA.
Snohomish, WAmyedmondsnews.com

Snohomish PUD launches electric vehicle charger rebates for business customers

Snohomish County PUD is now offering commercial, industrial and multi-family customers a rebate for the purchase and installation of qualifying Level 2 connected Energy Star electric vehicle (EV) chargers at their facilities. Rebates apply to both new and existing facilities:. New construction facilities are eligible for a $500 rebate per...