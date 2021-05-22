EP Electric customers may be in for a shock: Reader

I believe that El Paso Electric owes its customers a little more explanation regarding the new smart meter program, which has been touted recently in this newspaper. Based on the information recently published by EPE in press releases related to the smart meters, and information on its website regarding their currently optional "Power Hours" program, it appears that EPE customers may be in for sticker shock. Not only will the new meters be paid for by customers through a surcharge on bills, but the published Power Hours rates (summer rates, because, hey, that's when we need the A/C) will go up from a base rate of $.099 per kWh to $.23 on-peak and $.074 off-peak. Granted that on-peak is only 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. (a quarter of the day, but the hottest part), this still pencils out to bigger utility bills - e.g. money in the bank for EPE.