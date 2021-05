A trio of Morris County bars have been accused of overserving alcohol to the driver involved in a triple-fatal crash on Route 80 in 2019, a new report says. Iron Bar, Revolution Social Brew House and Horseshoe Tavern in Morristown are accused of “employing incompetent and inadequately trained bartenders” in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Ronald Francois, one of three victims in the Oct. 18, 2019 crash in Parsippany, NJHerald reports citing court records.