Take a tour of the newly renovated Continental Gin building in Deep Ellum (Photos)

Peter Augustus Owen wants to provide space for new artists at PAO Projects, the contemporary art gallery he recently opened in Exposition Park. The idea for the venue came from his experiences with nontraditional artists who didn’t fit into what he described as the “machine of contemporary art galleries.” He saw plenty of these artists while working in marketing and PR in Asia for Perrotin, a well-known chain with art galleries in Paris, New York, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong. While there, Owen came up with his idea to provide a platform for the Asian artists he encountered in the United States. The result was PAO Projects, which celebrated its first opening last weekend.