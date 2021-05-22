Take a tour of the newly renovated Continental Gin building in Deep Ellum (Photos)
After a two-year redevelopment, the historic Continental Gin Building in Deep Ellum is finally open to the public. Bought in 2016 by Dallas-based August Real Estate Company, the three-story, 72,582-square-foot building is located at 3309 Elm Street. It was most recently artists lofts before undergoing its recent transformation. Built in 1888, the property today offers retail, coworking space and private offices for tenants, entrepreneurs, chefs and guests alike.www.bizjournals.com