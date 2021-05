By Hams Rabah and Dominic Evans AMMAN (Reuters) – When Syrian refugee Lara Shahin fled Damascus at the start of Syria’s conflict she thought her family would be back within months to help rebuild the country. Nine years later, an election dismissed as a sham by refugees across the region is set to grant President Bashar al-Assad another seven years in power – further shredding her hopes of ever going home. Like millions of refugees in Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey she has watched as Assad clung to power in the face of an uprising and devastating civil war which has left Syria economically ruined …