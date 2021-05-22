newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

The Market Dip: 5 Reasons Why

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe crypto market recorded its biggest dip of the year, sending the prices of Bitcoin to a low last recorded in February. The downtrend which started after Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced that it won’t be accepting Bitcoin as a means of Payment grew worse after China announced that cryptos have been barred.

www.investing.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Sentiment#Electric Car#Investors#Growth Companies#Traders#Tsla#Grayscale Bitcoin Trust#The Grayscale Discount#Dailycoin#Dip#Gains Bitcoin#Trading#Crypto Assets#Payment Companies#Cryptocurrency Exchanges#Greed Index#Ethereum Trades#Bull Cycles#Negative Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Markets
News Break
Tesla
Country
China
Related
MarketsInvestorPlace

Dogecoin May Rebound, But Stick to More Solid Cryptos Instead

It’s too early to say, but the cryptocurrency market may be set to bounce back after its recent crash. Does this make Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) a buy on the pullback? Yes and no. Thanks to its status as a “memecoin,” and the support it’s received from Elon Musk, this crypto that started off as a joke hasn’t fallen as much as you would assume during the recent market meltdown.
Marketstimesnewsexpress.com

Bitcoin Bottom? Why It’s ‘Still Too Early’ To Buy The Dip

The price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) traded back up to above $38,000 on Tuesday, but it remains down more than 41% from its all-time high of $64,789 in April. Bitcoin bulls are urging investors to buy the dip in the popular cryptocurrency, but DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said Tuesday that at least one metric suggests it may be too early to be scooping up Bitcoin just yet.
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Wall Street dips, taking path of least resistance

NEW YORK, May 25 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for. real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters. WALL STREET DIPS, TAKING PATH OF LEAST RESISTANCE (1615. Stocks traded near break-even for most of Tuesday's session. on Wall Street, then without a catalyst to drive prices higher,. the...
Marketssportsgrindentertainment.com

Blockchain May Be ‘an Existential Threat’ to Fidelity, Institutional Head Says

Ex-High School Classmates Are Among the World’s Largest Crypto Holders. (Bloomberg) — Kyle Davies and Su Zhu started Three Arrows Capital at the kitchen table of their apartment in 2012. Now they’re among the world’s biggest crypto holders with a portfolio worth billions of dollars.At least for the moment.Their portfolio was rocked in recent days as environmental concerns over mining, regulatory scrutiny, warnings by Chinese authorities about digital currency payments and a flurry of erratic tweets by Tesla Inc’s Elon Musk whipsawed prices. For Davies, an early investor in the space and an evangelist for the underlying technology, the recent volatility is just a blip, enough perhaps to scare off newbie investors, but not for someone who has experienced far more volatile periods.“Bitcoin’s down 30% off the highs, it’s really not down very much,” the 34-year-old said in an interview from Singapore. “I don’t see anyone really being that spooked.”Former traders for Credit Suisse Group AG, Davies and Zhu, the two are among the Wall Street pioneers who’ve embraced crypto, along with Dan Morehead of Pantera Capital and Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Digital. Now everyone from retail day traders to bankers are jumping in: CNBC reported this month that Aziz McMahon, head of emerging market sales for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in London quit the bank after making a fortune trading cryptocurrencies for himself.While many of the early devotees’ fortunes rose and fell on the currency’s price swings, crypto wealth is quickly turning into real dollars for some, whether through initial public offerings or companies that bring in traditional revenue. Brian Armstrong, co-founder of crypto-wallet Coinbase Global Inc., has a net worth of $9.3 billion after his firm’s IPO, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, while Binance’s Changpeng Zhao created the world’s largest crypto exchange.Grayscale StakeDavies and Zhu, also 34, have resisted talking about their fortune and recommended on social media that crypto billionaires do the same.However, a filing in January revealed the extent of the firm’s influence, when Three Arrows reported it owned a 5.6% stake in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, a $22 billion fund invested solely in the cryptocurrency set up by Barry Silbert.Davies declined to say whether their position had changed or specify how much of the firm’s capital belonged to them. Most of their other direct investments in cryptocurrencies and related companies don’t need to be publicly disclosed.The Grayscale stake made Three Arrows the largest shareholder and would have been worth as much as $2.1 billion in April. The trust’s shares have since tumbled 43% following Musk’s announcement this month that Tesla would suspend accepting the digital currency for purchases of its electric cars because of “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining” and regulatory clampdowns from China.Despite the environmental spotlight Musk’s tweet placed on Bitcoin, Davies said he doesn’t believe that those concerns apply across cryptocurrency trading as a whole.“There are many cryptocurrencies that are proof-of-stake, which use very little if any electricity,” Davies said. “That is the direction that a lot of crypto is headed in.”A proof-of-stake setup for a digital currency allows users with significant equity positions to verify transactions. That compares with proof-of-work transactions, such as those used in Bitcoin mining, where users have to complete complex math problems to access a coin, consuming much greater volumes of electricity.Derivatives TradersDavies and Zhu attended high school together, then studied at Columbia University in New York before joining Credit Suisse as derivatives traders in Tokyo. After three years at the Swiss bank, they quit and launched Three Arrows Capital to begin trading traditional currencies in emerging markets.“It was a very inefficient market, and that’s where we got our start,” Davies said.Within three years, they went from working in their San Francisco apartment to hiring about 35 people and trading 5% to 10% of all local emerging market currency volumes, he said.They diversified into options, equities and crypto after “bigger and better firms came in and were better than us” in FX emerging-markets trading, Davies said. By 2018, the firm concentrated exclusively on crypto.Their Singapore-based company now runs a fund, DeFiance Capital, that invests in decentralized finance, betting that these businesses will “eat traditional finance over the next decade,” according to the group’s website. Investments include InsurAce, which provides insurance services, and CDEX, a cryptocurrency swap platform.‘Outsized Voices’“We have been long crypto for a while,” Davies said. “We’ve not always been long Ethereum, in fact we’ve been short for periods of time, too. What’s the best way to beat Bitcoin right now? Well it’s just to own Ethereum. The ultimate goal of my book is to outperform Bitcoin.”Davies said that Ethereum is currently the firm’s largest cryptocurrency holding. It has gained 245% this year compared with the U.S. dollar, while Bitcoin is up 29%.Despite the turbulence created by Musk’s tweets, Davies said he’s less worried about the billionaire’s influence on the crypto market with each passing day.“The thing about outsized voices is they usually don’t last very long if they’re used too much,” Davies said. “If he were to tweet every single day, by the end of the year he would have no price impact.”(Updates Ethereum, Bitcoin returns in 20th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Currenciesforeignpolicyi.org

Signs of Bitcoin’s Global Adoption

Bitcoin is definitely one of the disruptive innovations that have made massive changes to the global financial markets. Even though it started off as an obscure virtual currency and a lot of investors felt it was a scam. But, needless to say, it proved not only that it is a viable option for making payments online, but it is equally a valuable hedge against inflation.
Economyinsidebitcoins.com

Why XRP Token Is The Green Coin That Solves Problems Today

Ever since Elon Musk dropped the news of Tesla’s U-turn on Bitcoin payments, attention has shifted towards more energy-efficient alternative coins. Ripple Lab’s XRP token appears to be one such coin with strong green credentials and is also solving payment problems right now. XRP Token Solving Energy And Remittance Problems.
Stockscryptopolitan.com

New institutional investor stakes $20 million on Bitcoin

Ark Invest stakes $20 million on Bitcoin. Ark invest CEO predicts $500,000 Bitcoin price this year. New York based investment management firm Ark Invest is the latest institutional investor in the crypto space. The firm, led by popular Bitcoin proponent, Cathie Wood staked $20 million on Bitcoin according to the company’s filing with the SEC.
MarketsMotley Fool

Thousands Have Bought Bitcoin on the Recent Dip. Should You?

Bitcoin's price dropped almost 50% in about six weeks, and some investors took advantage of the dip. Bitcoin reached a peak of over $63,000 in April this year, but it's fallen dramatically since then. On Sunday, it dropped to $33,650 -- its lowest point since early February, and a 47% drop from its recent high. The price has risen slightly this week -- according to CoinMarketCap data, at the time of writing it sits at $39,188.
Stockscryptopotato.com

IT Giant Globant Joins Buys $500,000 Worth of Bitcoin

Large companies continue to put bitcoin on their balance sheets, and the latest to do so is the IT giant – Globant. The software development company, Globant, has filed documents with the SEC revealing an allocation of $500,000 in bitcoin. The firm has put the BTC investment into its portfolio of “intangible assets.”
StocksKITV.com

HSBC doesn't want in on bitcoin mania

HSBC CEO Noel Quinn isn't buying into the bitcoin craze. The chief executive told Reuters in an interview this week that his bank has no plans to launch a cryptocurrency trading desk, and "given the volatility, we are not into bitcoin as an asset class." HSBC confirmed Quinn's remarks to...
Marketsinvesting.com

As China Pressures Local Crypto Exchanges, Western Markets Buy The Dip

This time, the Chinese government is putting pressure on cryptocurrency miners and investors through commercial banks and financial institutions: clearing, payments and cryptocurrency insurance are under a ban. Despite foreign registrations, the biggest Chinese crypto exchanges have reduced the list of services, and the crypto market has shrunk by $1 trillion in two weeks.
Marketsgamepressure.com

China to Ban Crypto Mining? BTC Exchange Rate Dips

Bitcoin mining in China may be restricted or banned - the value of BTC is dipping. Last week we wrote about China banning cryptocurrency-related services from financial institutions and payment companies, with the People's Bank of China declaring that virtual currencies aren't real money - so they can't be treated as means of payment. It has only just emerged that one Chinese institution is opening a hotline to report suspicious mining operations, and already now China's deputy prime minister is mentioning an intense crackdown on crypto mining, speaking mainly about bitcoin.This may mean that there is a chance that BTC mining farms and mines will be shut down soon.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Nearly Flat As Stock Market Mulls Consumer Confidence Dip

Stocks reversed lower midday Tuesday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average erasing a 117-point gain, as consumer confidence fell more than expected. But indexes bounced to post modest gains. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 were slightly higher and the Dow Jones industrials edged up 0.1% in the stock market today....
Stocksinvesting.com

Market Recovery Day: Can the Market Do 40%

The cryptocurrency market experienced a massive slump in prices which placed it firmly in a bearish market. The bearish sentiments plaguing the market may be traced to the comments by the CEO of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Elon Musk concerning the environmental impact of Bitcoin. By all indications, the market is poised...
Stocksfinbold.com

VanEck CEO on high crypto volatility: ‘The markets just need a rest’

Investment management firm VanEck Associates CEO Jan Van Eck has said the crypto and stock market need to slow down after recording unprecedented growth over the past year amid ongoing volatility. Speaking to CNBC, Eck noted there is a correlation between bitcoin and the tech stocks, with both asset classes...
Marketswccftech.com

Ethereum Blockchain’s Ether (ETH) Coin Is Still Adhering to Its 2021 Uptrend Despite Plunging 60 Percent From All-Time Highs

Ethereum blockchain’s Ether coin made history a few weeks back when it recorded a new all-time high on the back of a ferocious and relentless rally, which saw its price surge by 500 percent! However, those days are well behind us now, with the coin having plunged around 60 percent from that zenith before stabilizing around the current level. Such was the ferocity of its previous surge though, that the coin is still adhering to its 2021 uptrend.
StocksForbes

Are Crypto Stocks Worth A Look As Bitcoin Tanks To $35k?

Bitcoin prices have plummeted from levels of around $62,000 in mid-April to just about $35,000 as of Sunday. The sell-off is driven by factors including Tesla’s decision to not accept the digital currency as payment for its cars and China’s move to ban financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrencies. Moreover, with inflation and bond yields trending higher, investors are moving funds back to real-economy sectors from non-productive assets such as Bitcoin. Now, although prices have stabilized a bit since they fell to as low as $32,000 last week, the recent sell-off is a reminder that the crypto market is subject to large boom and bust cycles.