The Daily Dash: Continued impasse for UAW, Volvo Trucks?

LINCOLN, Neb., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Year-over-year improvements in asking and auction values continue to be the trend across the used construction equipment, agricultural equipment, and commercial truck markets, according to a new Sandhills Global Market Report. Of the three markets, farm equipment exhibited the smallest value increases, as indicated by the accompanying chart. The Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI) for heavy-duty trucks showed the most pronounced increase, posting a 39.2% YOY rise within the auction market in May and a 10.8% YOY increase in asking values. Buyers and sellers can use the information in Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions.