The Daily Dash: Continued impasse for UAW, Volvo Trucks?

In the wake of the paradigm-shifting reveal of the 2022 Ford F-150 Lighting, The Blue Oval subsequently announced another EV project that will likely be just as important for the automaker in the coming years. The new Ford joint venture will involve SK Innovation, the supplier of the F-150 Lightning’s batteries, and the collaboration will potentially spawn several battery plants in future. In the wake of this recent news, the UAW has called for these upcoming facilities to feature union labor. Their push follows recent friction between Ford and the UAW in regards to the former’s production plans and future ambitions.