For Nashville Predators, why does it always take desperation to bring out their best? | Estes

Don't let the good vibes fool you. This was no party off Broadway. Not for the first four hours, at least. How tortuous they were, too. Nashville’s first Stanley Cup playoff game in two years was fun for the casual observer, but there were few of those at Bridgestone Arena on Friday night. As Game 3 reached its second overtime, die-hards wearing gold and holding their breath had to grasp what the next goal would mean if the Carolina Hurricanes scored it.