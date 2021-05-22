newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

For Nashville Predators, why does it always take desperation to bring out their best? | Estes

Oak Ridger
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't let the good vibes fool you. This was no party off Broadway. Not for the first four hours, at least. How tortuous they were, too. Nashville’s first Stanley Cup playoff game in two years was fun for the casual observer, but there were few of those at Bridgestone Arena on Friday night. As Game 3 reached its second overtime, die-hards wearing gold and holding their breath had to grasp what the next goal would mean if the Carolina Hurricanes scored it.

www.oakridger.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juuse Saros
Person
Roman Josi
Person
Ryan Johansen
Person
Matt Duchene
Person
Ryan Ellis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desperation#Stanley Cup Playoff#Ice Skate#Bridgestone Arena#The Nashville Predators#Reach Gentry Estes#Pregame Skate#Power Play Duties#Fun#Double Overtime#Backs#Pressure Packed Moments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLJanesville Gazette

Predators play their way into playoffs by beating Hurricanes

The Nashville Predators played like a team that desperately needed to win. The Carolina Hurricanes played like a team that wanted to win. In this game, desperation was the difference. The Predators played their way into the Stanley Cup playoffs Saturday with a hard-fought 3-1 victory over the Canes at Bridgestone Arena.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Predators 7th Straight Playoff Season Most Impressive Current NHL Streak.

The Nashville Predators last night clinched another trip to the playoffs in a way which, like a vintage Gibson Guitar, is classic and well-crafted. The Predators in Nashville wasn't supposed to work, but it has actually has thrived. And David Poile has been there the entire time...which is truly no coincidence....
NHLGwinnett Daily Post

Predators host Hurricanes in final tuneup before playoff showdown

The Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators will finish the regular season with Monday night's meeting in Nashville. That's merely an appetizer for the main feast. The teams will open the Central Division playoffs against each other. The dates haven't been announced. The Predators were the last team to clinch a...
NHLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

NHL roundup: Predators clinch playoff berth

Luke Kunin scored two goals and the host Nashville Predators sealed a playoff spot with a 3-1 win over the Central Division champion Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. Predators goaltender Juuse Saros made 21 saves and held a shutout into the third period in what was a preview of a first-round postseason series. The teams conclude the regular season with a rematch Monday night in Nashville.
NHLJanesville Gazette

Hurricanes end regular season with loss to Predators

The Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators took care of one final bit of business in the regular season on Monday, and the Predators came away with a 5-0 victory at Bridgestone Arena. Matt Duchene scored twice and goalie Pekka Rinne, the old pro, had a vintage performance in net for...
NHLNHL

Smashville Scope: May 5-11

--- Monday's regular-season finale didn't carry any playoff implications, but it was far from meaningless for the Predators. While Pekka Rinne ultimately garnered most of the praise - and deservedly so, in a 5-0 shutout win over Carolina - there were plenty of others in the Nashville lineup who did some showing off too.
NHLGwinnett Daily Post

Pekka Rinne notches shutout as Predators blank Hurricanes

Matt Duchene scored two goals and the Nashville Predators defeated the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 5-0 in a preview of a first-round Central Division playoff series Monday night. The Predators (31-23-2, 64 points), who two nights earlier clinched the fourth seed in the division by snapping Carolina's 13-game points streak, also...
NHLYardbarker

Predators Weekly: Playoffs Here We Come

Welcome to the inaugural Predators Weekly post here at The Hockey Writers. I will primarily be taking the reins on this, but look out for my colleagues to take one or two of these sometime soon, as well. The theme of this series is quite simple: I will be recapping what goes on over the week for the Nashville Predators, whether the week is uneventful or not.
NHLNHL

Preview: Hurricanes at Predators

NASHVILLE - Before facing off in the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators square off in the regular-season finale. The Match-Up Carolina Hurricanes (36-11-8, 80 points) at Nashville Predators (30-23-2, 62 points) Monday, May 10, 8 p.m. Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally...
NHLWSMV

More than 12,000 fans can attend Predators’ playoff home games

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Bridgestone Arena will increase capacity to more than 12,000 fans for Nashville Predators games in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, the team announced Monday. Following Mayor John Cooper’s announcement that COVID-19 capacity limitations in Nashville will be lifted on May 14, the Predators, Metro Public Health...
NHLNHL

Stars eliminated from playoff contention season after reaching Cup Final

The Dallas Stars will not qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs after reaching the Cup Final last season. Dallas was eliminated from contention in the Discover Central Division on Saturday when the Nashville Predators defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 to clinch its final playoff berth. The Stars are the first...
NHLchatsports.com

Predators lock up first-round date with Hurricanes in 3-1 win

There are two main goals at the end of a season in which a team has clinched a playoff spot or a division title: stay sharp, and stay healthy. Saturday night in Nashville, the Carolina Hurricanes were 0-for-2 on those goals. Luke Kunin scored twice and the Nashville Predators locked...
NHLNHL

Projected Lineup: Hurricanes vs. Predators

Vanderbilt Health Projected Lineup: Preds Likely to Rest Several Players in Regular-Season Finale. In what could be called a dress rehearsal for their first-round matchup in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Predators and Hurricanes will square off one more time in tonight's regular-season finale. Nashville (30-23-2) topped Carolina, 3-1,...
NHLchatsports.com

Nashville Predators 3, Carolina Hurricanes 1: PLAYOFF BOUND

With two goals from Luke Kunin, an empty-netter from Erik Haula, and 21 big saves from Juuse Saros, the Nashville Predators beat the Carolina Hurricanes tonight to secure a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, where they will face the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round—and also again Monday night.
NHLcanescountry.com

Canes-Predators series schedule set

Our long national nightmare is over, and the Hurricanes have the full schedule for their first-round series against the Nashville Predators after a bit of a wait following Monday’s regular-season finale. The first ever playoff series between these two southern franchises will get underway Monday at 8 p.m. at PNC...
NHLWSMV

Predators to open Stanley Cup Playoffs on Monday at Carolina

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators will open the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Monday at Carolina, the NHL announced on Thursday. Schedule for first round of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs between #1 Carolina Hurricanes and #4 Nashville Predators. Game 1: Monday, May 17, 7 p.m., at Carolina...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Storybook Win for Pekka Rinne in Nashville Predators Season Finale

If anyone thought hockey wasn’t/isn’t a magical sport, show them the Nashville Predators game on Monday night, their final game of the 2020-21 shortened regular season, and what could be a send-off for the man, the myth, the Predators legend, Pekka Rinne. Against a team they’ve struggled against all season,...
NHLYardbarker

Predators Need Contributions From Entire Lineup in Hurricanes Series

A 3-1 Nashville Predators victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, May 8, sealed the deal. The two southern teams with passionate fanbases will square off in the first round of the playoffs. On the ice, however, they couldn’t be more different. One team is emerging from a rebuild, while the other is on the decline. The Hurricanes topped the Central Division standings, while the Predators needed a miracle to make the playoffs.