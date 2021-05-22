newsbreak-logo
Nassau County, NY

Missing Long Island Woman Found

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
Francine Goodman Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Update:

A 55-year-old Long Island woman who went missing has been found.

Francine Goodman had last been seen on Ann Drive North in Freeport on Friday, May 21 at 1 p.m., Nassau County Police said. Her disappearance was reported at 9:25 p.m. Friday.

On Saturday morning, May 22, police announced she has been located.

Original report:

A 55-year-old Long Island woman has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

The Missing Persons Squad is investigating a missing vulnerable adult that occurred

Francine Goodman was last seen on Ann Drive North in Freeport on Friday, May 21 at 1 p.m., Nassau County Police said. Her disappearance was reported at 9:25 p.m. Friday.

She is described as being 5-foot-3, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes,

She is driving a 2014 gray Toyota Corolla NY Registration DAE8583. Her clothing description and destination are unknown.

Detectives request anyone with information to please contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

