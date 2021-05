There is plenty to love about Mystic Country, but its abundant natural wonders including hiking trails, waterfalls, and swimming holes, definitely top the list. The best part? Many of these gems are easily accessible and free to the public, thanks to Connecticut’s state park system and preserved and protected land. While life may get pretty busy sometimes, consider this is as a friendly reminder to get outside and enjoy the natural beauty that surrounds us, even if only for a quick lunch break.