A common misconception about the movement against systemic racism in policing is that the only thing being addressed is Black death. I think this is in part because white people have found their “what about Black-on-Black crime?” strawman to throw out there in response to our complaints about the extrajudicial executions of Black people, but police racism has always been much more than that. It’s also about racial profiling, harassment, a lack of regard for the respect and dignity of Black bodies, the fact that cops are generally more aggressive when dealing with Black suspects and, of course, a cop’s favorite go-to justification for stopping us in the first place: “You fit the description.”