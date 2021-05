A game that many have been anticipating for quite some time now is finally gearing up for their release! Set to launch on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on May 25th, Experiment 101 is building more hype for Biomutant with some intriguing offers. While the offers are coming out, THQ Nordic is doing what publishers do best before a game release - publish new trailers. Check out the environment with the World Trailer at the bottom of this article and enjoy some badass gameplay with the trailer above.