New York Maritime Executives Discuss Industry Issues in New Series

NEW YORK – The Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce announced that Maritime TV is releasing the first in a series of new programs, NYMAR at Gallaghers, featuring New York Maritime Executives, hosted by Clay Maitland, discussing industry issues of the day at the legendary Gallaghers Steakhouse in Manhattan. A spin-off of the popular Maritime TV Series, Mondays with Maitland, the program provides a forum for casual discussion between industry thought leaders on maritime topics that affect New York and the world while dining at one of New York's classic steakhouses.