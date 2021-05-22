Cardinal Dolan to Be Honored at 7th Annual Loukoumi Make A Difference Awards
NEW YORK – The Loukoumi Foundation presents the 7th Annual Loukoumi Make A Difference Awards on Friday, June 18, 7 PM EDT. The event will be held virtually and His Eminence Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan will be presented with the Inspiration Award. An American cardinal of the Roman Catholic Church, Dolan is the tenth and current Archbishop of New York, having been appointed by Pope Benedict XVI in 2009.www.thenationalherald.com