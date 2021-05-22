newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Cardinal Dolan to Be Honored at 7th Annual Loukoumi Make A Difference Awards

By The National Herald
thenationalherald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK – The Loukoumi Foundation presents the 7th Annual Loukoumi Make A Difference Awards on Friday, June 18, 7 PM EDT. The event will be held virtually and His Eminence Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan will be presented with the Inspiration Award. An American cardinal of the Roman Catholic Church, Dolan is the tenth and current Archbishop of New York, having been appointed by Pope Benedict XVI in 2009.

www.thenationalherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Society
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Eastchester, NY
City
Harrison, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Benedict Xvi
Person
Anne Hutchinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make A Difference#The Loukoumi Foundation#The Inspiration Award#American#The Roman Catholic Church#The Chapel School#Kingston Catholic School#St Mary Academy#Queen Of Martyrs School#Eastchester High School#Awards#Bloomfield Hills#Los Angeles#Ulster County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
PoliticsPosted by
101.5 WPDH

New York Named One of the Grossest States in the Country?

We love the natural beauty and geographical diversity of New York state. You've got the mountains, the beach, the lowlands, and valleys, and most everything in between. But is there an unsanitary underbelly to the Empire State? That side they don't want you to know about, and we're not just talking about some of the politicians. A new study ranked the nation's grossest states, and unfoentlety New York didn't do so well. Do we want to believe these findings?
New York City, NYrew-online.com

Restaurants urge lawmakers: Keep the booze flowing

New York restaurant owners are calling on lawmakers to pass three bills that would make some emergency COVID rules permanent. The NYC Hospitality Alliance is leading the call to keep issuing temporary liquor licenses, “to-go” booze buying and the continuation of alcohol service in outdoor dining. “New York City’s restaurant...
Auburn, NYmonroecopost.com

Local artists featured in Schweinfurth’s ‘Made in NY’

“Made in NY 2021” will open at the Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn, on June 12 with 73 pieces by 69 artists who represent 44% of the counties in New York state. This is the 25th year the art center has held the annual juried exhibit and the...
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...
New York City, NYGifts & Decorative Accessories

NY NOW Returning to Javits This Summer

NY NOW today confirmed that its in-person market running Aug. 8-11 will be the first major event to run at the reopened Javits Center this summer. The event will be operated in accordance with capacity and safety protocols established by the N.Y. State Department of Health. “The NY NOW team...
New York City, NYLockport Union-Sun

A Facebook food group comes together to make a cookbook

NEW YORK — The pandemic gave them lemons. So they made lemon rosemary chicken. A Facebook group that swapped homemade recipes after restaurants were shuttered during lockdown has blossomed into a vibrant online community and has now produced a cookbook. “In the Quarantine Kitchen” offers some 120 recipes from pastas...
New York City, NYNewsday

NY adopts CDC mask guidance

Cuomo: NY adopting CDC mask guidance for vaccinated people. The new CDC guidelines, unveiled last week, say fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks except on public transportation, in schools and in health care facilities, among other settings. In New York, masks will still be required in those...