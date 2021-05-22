newsbreak-logo
Volunteer opportunities for Boulder and Broomfield counties

By Camera Staff
broomfieldenterprise.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMile High United Way’s Volunteer Connection: Connecting people and strengthening communities through volunteer engagement. Below are opportunities available in our communities. Search our site for others at volunteer.unitedwaydenver.org or email the Mile High United Way Team at volunteer@unitedwaydenver.org with questions. (The need for volunteers is way down while needs for donations have skyrocketed during the coronavirus outbreak, so a majority of these listings have shifted toward desired donations.)

