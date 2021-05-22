FIFA Consider Holding Men’s and Women’s World Cup Every Two Years

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be held in Qatar, but fans in America, and all over the world, are calling for a boycott. According to a recent survey, 59 percent of individuals surveyed believed that the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) should boycott the upcoming World Cup. Just under 14 percent disagreed with a boycott, and 25 percent of the participants were unsure of their stance on the issue. The boycott is centered around two main, human rights issues in Qatar, which are the treatment of migrant workers as well as the lack of rights for women and the LGBTQ community.