FIFA

FIFA Consider Holding Men’s and Women’s World Cup Every Two Years

By Amreen
90min.com
 4 days ago

FIFA are going to investigate the possibility of hosting the men's and women's World Cup every two years instead of the standard four years. A proposal to carry out a study was raised and voted in favour of at the governing body’s annual congress on Friday, with 166 votes in favour and 22 against. FIFA president Gianni Infantino described the proposal, which was put forth by Saudi Arabia's football federation (SAFF), as an “eloquent and detailed proposal”.

