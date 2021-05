The Lady Panthers scored 5 runs in the 8th inning to take the conference win on the road. Jalyn Kopp led the panther attack from the plate going three for five with two singles and one double. Zoe Beabout recorded the win in The circle and she helped her self out with a nice triple at the plate in the final inning. Rena Witham made a great throw to the plate from centerfield and gunned down the would be winning run to send the game into the extra inning.