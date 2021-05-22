newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Enid, OK

Enid water park to open Memorial Day weekend

By Kelci McKendrick
Posted by 
Enid News and Eagle
Enid News and Eagle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LfEir_0a7wPk5M00
Wild Willie’s Water Park will open to season pass holders on May 28 and to the public on May 29. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle) Billy Hefton{&pipe}Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — Wild Willie’s Water Park is getting ready to open up for its first season next weekend.

If all goes right — no inclement weather and Wild Willie’s two inspections next week go well — owner Cory Brewer said the gates will open at 3 p.m. May 28 for season pass holders and at 11 a.m. May 29 for everyone.

Wild Willie’s is located at 1122 The Trails West Loop.

After intense winter weather and a rainy couple of weeks, Brewer said the staff has a couple finishing touches, such as painting, to complete before opening day, but they are ready for the summer.

“We’re excited that we can get it open,” Brewer said. “We’re excited that there is a lot of excitement about it, and I think it’s going to be fun. We’ve put a lot of work into everything that’s in there.”

Ticket prices vary between online and at-gate tickets. At-gate day passes for ages 6-12, 55 and older and for military are $7.99 per person, 13-54 are $11.99 and 5 and younger are free with a paid adult.

Online day passes for ages 6-12, 55 and older and for military are $5.99 per person and for 13-54 are $9.99 per person.

Season passes have been capped out, Brewer said, and birthday party packages are available online.

The park will be open noon to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Brewer also is planning on having a couple of teen nights 8-11:30 p.m, and adult nights for ages 21 and older also 8-11:30 p.m. Hours and events can be found online.

The water park previously was called Splash Zone and was under the ownership of Greg and Kristie Jensen until it closed in 2017.

The water park then was leased to Brewer, who also owns The Shack restaurant, because he wanted to give the Enid community something fun to do. The original plan was to open in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the opening to spring 2021.

A group of about five people have worked throughout the offseason to do renovations and put some TLC into the water park, such as fixing sidewalks, replacing or fixing pumps and motors and rebuilding the bridge that goes over the lazy river, though it will look relatively the same as before.

“The kids that used to come are now parents, and they’re bringing their kids … They’re excited because their kid gets to come to the water park,” Brewer said. “We’re just excited to bring life back to this little 5-acre waterpark.”

Wild Willie’s attractions include the Kiddie Cove for kids 6 and younger with two slides, one shallow pool and a splash pad; Kush Garden’s Zinger with slides, tubes and double tubes; the Drop Zone slides; the Activity Pool; and the Lazy River.

Masks are not required at the water park, and hand sanitizer will be available. Drinking fountains will not be opened, and instead, the park will have cups of water and bottled water available.

No outside food or drink is allowed inside the water park, and the concession stand will have food from The Shack, Brewer said.

Other park rules include supervising children: any child 6 and under has to be with an adult 18 or older, and children older than 7 have to be with someone at least 13 years old.

The park may be closed some days depending on the weather, and decisions are typically made by 9 a.m. and can be found on its website or in an email.

If inclement weather pops up during park hours, attractions will close and reopen when it is safe to do so, according to Wild Willie’s website. If the park is unable to open within one hour, visitors will receive a full- or half-day ticket for a return visit. Mid-day rain checks can be upgraded to a full-day ticket for $6.99 plus tax. No refunds are issued regardless of time spent in the park, the website states.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Enid News and Eagle

Enid News and Eagle

Enid, OK
1K+
Followers
176
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Enid News and Eagle

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Enid, OK
Government
City
Enid, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Enid, OK
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Park#Bottled Water#Memorial Day Weekend#Water Slides#Opening Day#Open Season#Open Water#Tlc#The Activity Pool#The Shack Brewer#Open Noon#At Gate Day#Okla#Kiddie Cove#At Gate Tickets#Fun#Intense Winter Weather#Inclement Weather#Half Day Ticket#Kush Garden
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
Related
Enid, OKEnid News and Eagle

What's 2 Do in Enid, area

Robert Allen Band, 8 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is free. For more information, call (580) 237-7779. Woodring Regional Airport Breakfast Fly-in, 7:30 a.m., Enid Woodring Regional Airport. An $8 buffet breakfast served by Barnstormers Restaurant, plus fly-in and static aircraft displays. For more information, call (580) 616-7387.
Enid, OKEnid News and Eagle

Photos: Weekend on Maine

Weekends on Maine is a partnership between Main Street Enid and Enid Brewing Co. that strives to bring the Farmers Market culture to downtown Enid with local vendors, food, music and art. Vendors participated from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the event on Maine, between Washington and Indpendence. The even will be held monthly during the third Saturday of the month through September.
Enid, OKenid.org

“Movie in the Park” Event Time Change

ENID, OK (May 13, 2021) – The City of Enid Parks and Recreation department will host a Movie in the Park: “The Secret Life of Pets 2,” on Saturday, May 15th beginning at 8:30 p.m. at Champlin Park, located at 1198 Sequoyah Drive in Enid Oklahoma. Pre-movie park activities will...
Enid, OKPonca City News

24 Works on Paper continues statewide travel

OKLAHOMA – 24 Works on Paper, a traveling exhibition of work by living Oklahoma artists, opened to the public on May 4, 2021 at the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center (507 S 4th St, Enid, OK 73701). The museum is open Tuesday – Saturday, 10am-5pm, and masks are required. OVAC will also have a digital catalog and education guide available on their website for those who would prefer to enjoy…
Enid, OKPosted by
Enid News and Eagle

Annual Picnic for Progress set for Saturday afternoon

The Austin Box “12” Foundation will host its seventh annual Picnic for Progress, which helps raise awareness about prescription drug abuse and takes back unneeded drugs and needles for safe disposal, on Saturday. The community take-back event will be 3-6 p.m. Saturday at Champion Park, 740 N. 10th. Social distancing...
Enid, OKEnid News and Eagle

Summer Chautauqua to be virtual in June

Enid Summer Chautauqua, "20th Century Visionaries: Catalysts for Change," will take place virtually June 15-19. Through a blended live and pre-recorded broadcast, viewers can step back in time with each of the historical figures to hear stories and anecdotes from unique, first-person perspectives. Daily workshops will be 10:30 a.m. and noon, with the nightly featured performances beginning at 7 p.m.
Enid, OKvanceairscoop.com

City of Enid, Osage Nation come to the table for $1 million Kaw Lake deal

With Tuesday’s city approval of an agreement that includes paying the Osage Nation $1 million, Enid’s long-planned Kaw Lake pipeline project can begin construction. The Osage Nation will not attempt to delay or stop in higher court or tribal/federal government the city’s Kaw Lake Water Supply project, City Attorney Carol Lahman told city commissioners Tuesday before they unanimously voted as Enid Municipal Authority in favor of the forbearance agreement.
Enid, OKPosted by
Enid News and Eagle

Gaslight Theatre kids' summer drama camp enrollment ends Friday

ENID, Okla. — Young performers will get a chance to climb Jack’s famous beanstalk as they learn the ins and outs of the theater this summer. Applications are due Friday to register for Gaslight Theatre’s annual children’s drama camp program, which runs through June and will culminate in performances of “Jack and the Beanstalk,” by Kathryn Schultz.
Enid, OKEnid News and Eagle

Several road closures set for next week

Several city of Enid street closures will occur next week. Inner lanes will be closed on Oakwood from Garriott to Chestnut on Tuesday as OG&E crews convert street lights to LED. The southbound west lane will be closed from Evans Pharmacy and Garriott, and the northbound east lane will be...
Enid, OKPosted by
Enid News and Eagle

Champlin Pool expected to open June 1

Enid's public pool will open after Memorial Day, city officials said Wednesday. City of Enid Parks and Recreation staff expect the pool to be open Tuesday, June 1. The pool was filled with half a million gallons of water Wednesday, and then staff will introduce water-balancing chemicals, Parks and Rec staffer Justin Bailey said in a Facebook city video.
Garfield County, OKkgwanews.com

KGWA Local News Thursday

CC)—The Enid Mayor and Board of Commissioners this afternoon will hear presentations and take possible action on the proposed budgets for the city’s infrastructure programs. Commissioners are then scheduled to approve the City of Enid FY 2021-2022 budget during their meeting on Tuesday. Today’s special meeting will be held at 5:00 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom of the Stride Bank Center Convention Hall. The meeting is open to the public.
Enid, OKkgwanews.com

KGWA Local News Wednesday

SV)--Enid Public Schools is partnering with Garfield County Health Department to offer the COVID vaccine to students 16 and older today from 3:30 to 5:30 at the EHS gym. A parent must be present if you're under 18. The second dose will automatically be scheduled for May 19th. CD)--About 200,000...