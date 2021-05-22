Enid water park to open Memorial Day weekend

Wild Willie’s Water Park will open to season pass holders on May 28 and to the public on May 29. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle) Billy Hefton{&pipe}Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — Wild Willie’s Water Park is getting ready to open up for its first season next weekend.

If all goes right — no inclement weather and Wild Willie’s two inspections next week go well — owner Cory Brewer said the gates will open at 3 p.m. May 28 for season pass holders and at 11 a.m. May 29 for everyone.

Wild Willie’s is located at 1122 The Trails West Loop.

After intense winter weather and a rainy couple of weeks, Brewer said the staff has a couple finishing touches, such as painting, to complete before opening day, but they are ready for the summer.

“We’re excited that we can get it open,” Brewer said. “We’re excited that there is a lot of excitement about it, and I think it’s going to be fun. We’ve put a lot of work into everything that’s in there.”

Ticket prices vary between online and at-gate tickets. At-gate day passes for ages 6-12, 55 and older and for military are $7.99 per person, 13-54 are $11.99 and 5 and younger are free with a paid adult.

Online day passes for ages 6-12, 55 and older and for military are $5.99 per person and for 13-54 are $9.99 per person.

Season passes have been capped out, Brewer said, and birthday party packages are available online.

The park will be open noon to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Brewer also is planning on having a couple of teen nights 8-11:30 p.m, and adult nights for ages 21 and older also 8-11:30 p.m. Hours and events can be found online.

The water park previously was called Splash Zone and was under the ownership of Greg and Kristie Jensen until it closed in 2017.

The water park then was leased to Brewer, who also owns The Shack restaurant, because he wanted to give the Enid community something fun to do. The original plan was to open in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the opening to spring 2021.

A group of about five people have worked throughout the offseason to do renovations and put some TLC into the water park, such as fixing sidewalks, replacing or fixing pumps and motors and rebuilding the bridge that goes over the lazy river, though it will look relatively the same as before.

“The kids that used to come are now parents, and they’re bringing their kids … They’re excited because their kid gets to come to the water park,” Brewer said. “We’re just excited to bring life back to this little 5-acre waterpark.”

Wild Willie’s attractions include the Kiddie Cove for kids 6 and younger with two slides, one shallow pool and a splash pad; Kush Garden’s Zinger with slides, tubes and double tubes; the Drop Zone slides; the Activity Pool; and the Lazy River.

Masks are not required at the water park, and hand sanitizer will be available. Drinking fountains will not be opened, and instead, the park will have cups of water and bottled water available.

No outside food or drink is allowed inside the water park, and the concession stand will have food from The Shack, Brewer said.

Other park rules include supervising children: any child 6 and under has to be with an adult 18 or older, and children older than 7 have to be with someone at least 13 years old.

The park may be closed some days depending on the weather, and decisions are typically made by 9 a.m. and can be found on its website or in an email.

If inclement weather pops up during park hours, attractions will close and reopen when it is safe to do so, according to Wild Willie’s website. If the park is unable to open within one hour, visitors will receive a full- or half-day ticket for a return visit. Mid-day rain checks can be upgraded to a full-day ticket for $6.99 plus tax. No refunds are issued regardless of time spent in the park, the website states.