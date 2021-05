Layers of Fear 2 is arriving on the Nintendo Switch this May 20th, bringing with it plenty of ship-related trauma. Developed by Bloober Team, who is also responsible for The Medium and Blair Witch (and the original Layers of Fear), Layers of Fear 2 is a psychological horror that casts you as an actor roaming a mysterious ocean liner. At the beck and call of an equally enigmatic director, it’s up to you to figure out what’s really going on.