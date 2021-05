Museums are not only repositories of historical artifacts but also places of significant knowledge that shed light on our history as it shapes the present and the future. That is precisely what the Monroe County Museum System does here in Monroe. As many of us are aware, the county of Monroe is replete with significant history and the museum is where that is stored. History, of course, continues to be made every day, and there are always new initiatives, especially in a day of diversity, equity, and inclusion.