Plenty of job opportunities await students and other employment seekers this summer in the wake of a worker shortage in the hospitality industry. “Every hotel and restaurant is looking to hire people immediately,” Visit Beloit CEO Celestino Ruffini said. “It seems like the demand for travel is there and has returned, but we have to have the staff to work front desks, in restaurants and serving, cleaning, and offering a positive customer service experience. ... It could become a significant issue this summer if our local businesses are not able to fill all the positions.”