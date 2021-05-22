Mercedes Benz Customer Shares Frustrating Experience With Service And Legal System

Earlier this year, we got our first look at the all-new 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class. The compact luxury sedan yet again cribs from the flagship S-Class to add some luxurious pop to its small form factor. The new C-Class, with the chassis code W206, is new from the ground up, wearing sheetmetal with plenty of nods to the fresh S-Class and an all-mild-hybrid lineup, which sounds more impressive than it is because there's only one powertrain offering so far. But now Mercedes is going into more detail about the trim levels and equipment on offer, and that is what today's news is all about.