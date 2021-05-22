Mercedes Benz Customer Shares Frustrating Experience With Service And Legal System
In a perfect example of “justice delayed is justice denied”, man fights 8+ years without succour. When you bring home a premium SUV from a prestigious automaker, you expect the best of after sales services. For most customers, this is exactly what they get. But there may be specific cases where things may not work as per your expectations. This is exactly what happened to Debabrat Mishra, a Mercedes-Benz India customer, who has been fighting a court case since 2013.www.rushlane.com