Social Security Matters – Will Applying For SS Disability Hurt SS Retirement Benefit?

Social Security is one of the few guaranteed sources of retirement income -- and it's not going away, no matter what rumors you may have heard. Once you sign up for benefits, the size of your checks is more or less locked in, apart from the occasional cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). So if you want the largest checks possible, you have to take the right steps before you even sign up. Here are three actions almost anyone can take to increase their Social Security checks in retirement.