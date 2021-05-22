2021 MV Agusta Rush Debuts With 998cc 4 Cyl 205 BHP Engine

General Motors has increased the Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) for the entire 2021 Cadillac lineup. The 2021 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV have received the largest price increases in the Cadillac lineup. The entry-level Escalade trim level carries on with the same MSRP, however the Luxury trim is now $400 more expensive, while the Premium Luxury trim is $600 more and the Sport $700 more. The Sport Platinum and Premium Luxury Platinum, meanwhile, have gone up in price by $1,000. These same price increases apple to the equivalent trim levels for the extended wheelbase Escalade ESV.