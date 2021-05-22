2021 MV Agusta Rush Debuts With 998cc 4 Cyl 205 BHP Engine
The updated 2021 Rush is offered at a steep price tag of 38,000 Euro (approx. INR 34 lakh) and will not make it to Indian shores. Whenever one thinks of fast and exotic motorcycles, the name MV Agusta is bound to come up. The iconic Italian brand has added, or should we say updated, yet another one in its armoury. The company has revealed the latest iteration of the naked litre-class motorcycle with the mandatory Euro-5 emission upgrades and a few subtle cosmetic upgrades.www.rushlane.com