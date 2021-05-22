newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

45 Years Ago: Paul McCartney Takes the Ultimate Silly Love Song to No. 1

By Jed Gottlieb
Posted by 
Rock 104.1
Rock 104.1
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Paul McCartney has written a lot of love songs. Those include perfect, heartfelt gems with the Beatles (“Michelle,” “Eight Days a Week” and “The Long and Winding Road,” among others) and smashing singles with Wings and as a solo artist (“My Love,” “Maybe I’m Amazed,” “No More Lonely Nights”). McCartney...

rock1041.com
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
282
Followers
1K+
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Johnnie Taylor
Person
John Lennon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silly Love Songs#45 Years#Classic Songs#Pop Songs#Pop Music#Wings#Lp#Silly Songs#Watch Paul Mccartney#Classic Paul#Ultimate#The Beatles#Groovy Horns#Solo Track#Rock Writers#Heartfelt Gems#Hooky Tunes#Sound#Super Cool Bass Part#Iconoclastic Hero
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Yogasouthernminn.com

Sir Paul McCartney practises eye yoga

Sir Paul McCartney says eye yoga has helped to improve his vision. The Beatles singer learned from a yoga instructor in India to give his eyes a workout too and has been regularly doing so, something which he thinks has aided his vision. Speaking to Jessie Ware on her Table...
Designers & Collectionsfinebooksmagazine.com

Collection from the Beatles Hamburg Years 100% Sold

London — A collection of unseen letters, drawings, work permits and photos relating to The Beatles time in Hamburg in 1962 and their relationship with Astrid Kirchherr achieved spectacular results at Bonhams Entertainment Memorabilia Sale, Knightsbridge on 5 May. All of the 17-lot Collection sold, making a total of £383,823...
MusicLima News

What inspired Lennon’s classic debut album?

In the months before John Lennon and Yoko Ono entered Abbey Road Studios in London to start work on what would become the album “John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band,” the couple were renting a home on Nimes Road in one of LA’s fanciest neighborhoods, Bel-Air. The Beatles were still the most...
Music1029thebuzz.com

Flashback: The Beatles Release The ‘Let It Be’ Album

It was 51 years ago Saturday (May 8th, 1970) that the Beatles released what was technically their final album, Let It Be. Although the band's last album, Abbey Road had been released the previous fall, the Let It Be project — which began 16-months before its release — was issued nearly a month after Paul McCartney announced that the “Fab Four” had indeed split. The album served as the soundtrack to the film of the same name, which premiered in New York City on May 13th, 1970. The movie, which was shot in January 1969, was originally intended to be a TV special called Get Back featuring the group rehearsing for their first live show in over two years. The early rehearsals captured the group — along with John Lennon's soon-to-be wife Yoko Ono — clearly bored, with only Paul McCartney showing any real enthusiasm for the new material. The first part of the film shows the strain of the early morning sessions held in a cavernous soundstage at London's Twickenham film studios.
Celebritieswmmr.com

Paul McCartney Honored with New Series of British Royal Mail Stamps

Paul McCartney has been honored by Royal Mail with a new series of stamps highlighting his solo career. The British Royal Mail stamp set features 12 different designs, with eight of the designs highlighting different album covers from Sir Paul’s solo career and four designs featuring photos of McCartney in the recording studio.
Musicmyq105.com

7 Classic Rock Songs for Mother’s Day

If your mother rocks, you’ll want to check out these seven classic rock songs in honor of Mother’s Day!. Queen - Tie Your Mother Down (Official Video) Taken from A Day At The Races, 1976.Click here to buy the DVD with this video at the Official Queen Store:http://www.queenonlinestore.comThe official 'Tie Yo...
Musiclive4ever.uk.com

John Lennon tribute concert given digital release for War Child

The John Lennon tribute was recorded live remotely last year. Maxi Jazz of Faithless and KT Tunstall are some of the artists who feature on a John Lennon tribute album which has been given a digital release of June 11th, raising money for War Child. Sepp Osley and his band...
MusicPopMatters

Why Yoko Ono’s Music Matters

Yoko Ono’s legacy is split in two. There is the reductive, racist, and sexist mythology that she broke up the Beatles, acting like a Lady Macbeth of rock music, sowing seeds of discontent that led to the implosion of the greatest rock band of the 20th century. As an addendum to this narrative is Ono the dilettante, the talentless, rich rock widow who used her connections and nepotism to buy herself a career as a musician.
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Review: Sharing a Paul McCartney Masterpiece: Ram Revisited

Various Artists/Ram On: The 50th Anniversary Tribute to Paul & Linda McCartney’s Ram/Cherry Red Records. With a cast of thousands—well, at least dozens—Ram On is something of an epic as far as the undertaking is concerned, a noble attempt to replicate and pay homage to Ram, the 1971 album credited to Paul and Linda McCartney, the only effort in the Macca catalog to hold such a distinction. McCartney’s second post-Beatles outing, and the immediate predecessor to the couple’s work with Wings, it was an unabashedly elaborate offering, one flush with extravagant arrangements, complex melodies and a whimsical attitude, providing the Macs with an ideal opportunity to let loose with pure pop and an abundance of self-assured silliness. Recorded with a contingent of New York session players, it was derided by some at the time—John Lennon being one of its more prominent detractors—but given this revisit, it holds up surprisingly well some 50 year on.
Moviesourculturemag.com

Paul McCartney Announces Documentary Series ‘McCartney 3,2,1’ With Rick Rubin

Hulu has announced new documentary series from Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin called McCartney 3,2,1. The six-episode show, which debuts on the service on July 16, will showcase in-depth conversations between McCartney and Rubin about the Beatles, Wings, McCartney’s solo career, and more. McCartney and Rubin serve as executive producers on the series, which is directed by Zachary Heinzerling. Watch a trailer for the film below.
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Paul McCartney to Chat With Rick Rubin in New Hulu Docuseries ‘McCartney 3, 2, 1’

Paul McCartney will reflect on his career in a one-on-one chat with producer Rick Rubin in the upcoming docuseries, McCartney 3, 2, 1, premiering July 16th on Hulu. The six-episode series will find McCartney going over the entirety of his career with Rubin, from his work with the Beatles and Wings to his 50-plus years as a solo artist. Per a release, the pair will also discuss the songwriting influences and personal relationships that have inspired McCartney’s work over the years.
MusicNorristown Times Herald

Rock Music Menu: Rock Hall 2021 induction class is as divisive as ever

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced it’s 2021 induction class this week with a mixed bag of genres represented by alt-rockers Foo Fighters, rapper Jay Z, pop punkers the Go-Go’s, R&B star Tina Turner, singer/songwriter Carole King and Upper Darby’s own Todd Rundgren all getting the nod as performers.
CelebritiesPosted by
96.7 The River

Paul McCartney’s Secret to Saving His Eyesight

Paul McCartney revealed the “eye yoga” he’s practiced for decades, saying it's the reason he still didn’t need glasses at the age of 78. The former Beatle said he discovered the exercises in India, where a yogi explained the reasoning to him. “He explained that your eyes are muscles whereas...