With Weather Conditions Raising Fire Risk, Residents Urged To Postpone Outdoor Burning

Effective: 2021-05-10 17:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chatham; Durham; Harnett; Orange; Wake The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Orange County in central North Carolina North central Harnett County in central North Carolina Southwestern Wake County in central North Carolina Northeastern Chatham County in central North Carolina Southwestern Durham County in central North Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 514 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Carrboro, or 8 miles northeast of Pittsboro, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill, Garner, Carrboro, Fuquay-Varina, Apex, Holly Springs and Morrisville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH