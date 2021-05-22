newsbreak-logo
Raleigh, NC

With Weather Conditions Raising Fire Risk, Residents Urged To Postpone Outdoor Burning

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH – N.C. Forest Service officials urge the public to postpone any outdoor burning through early June. During the next two weeks as warmer, drier weather patterns continue across the state, fire danger will be high, and in some cases, extreme, especially in the Coastal Plain and portions of the Sandhills.

North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
ecowatch.com

Hurricane Season Spurs Hog Waste Worries in North Carolina

As North Carolina heads into another hurricane season, some residents and organizations fear the stormy season will again flood communities with hog waste. The state's hog waste management works by funneling feces, urine, and blood from hog farms into massive open waste lagoons, which let off foul odors and methane gas. When the lagoons become full, the waste water is often sprayed onto fields as nutrients for crops. The waste, which contains harmful bacteria like E. coli or salmonella, can wash off into local waterways and cause groundwater contamination and fish kills.
Raleigh, NCmontgomeryherald.com

Wildlife Commission asks beachgoers to watch for nesting birds

RALEIGH, N.C. (May 11, 2021) – Before hitting the beach this summer, visitors should remember to “share the shore” with beach-nesting birds, giving them, their eggs and chicks a wide berth. Shorebird nesting is now underway along the coast, and biologists with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission urge people to...
Raleigh, NCspectrumlocalnews.com

Small busi­nesses affected by gas shortage

RALEIGH, N.C. – The search for gas affected many businesses in the Triangle last week, as drivers stayed home to conserve what was in their tank. This week, many are hoping for business is back to normal. “We’ve had clients cancel or re-schedule,” said Christina Kirkey, owner of Pinup Studio...
Raleigh, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

NPDES Wastewater Permit NC0085979 Rosman Maintenance Facility

North Carolina Environmental Management Commission/NPDES Unit. Notice of Intent to Issue a NPDES Wastewater Permit NC0085979 Rosman Maintenance Facility The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission proposes to issue a NPDES wastewater discharge permit to the person(s) listed below. Written comments regarding the proposed permit will be accepted until 30 days after the publish date of this notice. The Director of the NC Division of Water Resources (DWR) may hold a public hearing should there be a significant degree of public interest. Please mail comments and/or information requests to DWR at the above address. Interested persons may visit the DWR at 512 N. Salisbury Street, Raleigh, NC 27604 to review information on file. Additional information on NPDES permits and this notice may be found on our website: http://deq.nc.gov/ about/divisions/water-resour ces/water-resources-permits/ wastewater-branch/npdes-wastewater/public-notices, or by calling (919) 707-3601. The North Carolina Department of Transportation [ 4809 Beryl Road, Raleigh, NC 27606] has requested renewal of permit NC0085979 for its Rosman Maintenance Facility in Transylvania County. This permitted facility discharges treated groundwater to the French Broad River in the French Broad River Basin. Some parameters are water quality limited. This discharge may affect future allocations in this segment of the French Broad River.
New Hanover County, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

High-altitude balloon likely white object spotted over eastern NC

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Have you noticed a white dot high in the sky? Many have reported seeing a white object across eastern North Carolina over the last few days. According to Flightradar24, “HBAL536” Raven Aerostar has been flying off the New Hanover County coast Monday. It is described as a high-altitude balloon flying at about 65,000 ft. The registration link is N256TH.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
Raleigh News Watch

Daily Weather Forecast For Raleigh

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Raleigh: Monday, May 17: Chance Rain Showers; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Wake County, NCWRAL

Triangle-area gas stations experience fuel shortages following pipeline hack

Raleigh, N.C. — Numerous gas stations in the Triangle struggled Tuesday to keep the pumps open following a cyberattack on a major interstate fuel pipeline. As people lined up to fill up at stations across the region, Gov. Roy Cooper's state of emergency declaration put North carolina's price gouging law into effect to keep a lid on rising gas prices.
Chatham County, NCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chatham, Durham, Harnett, Orange, Wake by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 17:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chatham; Durham; Harnett; Orange; Wake The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Orange County in central North Carolina North central Harnett County in central North Carolina Southwestern Wake County in central North Carolina Northeastern Chatham County in central North Carolina Southwestern Durham County in central North Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 514 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Carrboro, or 8 miles northeast of Pittsboro, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill, Garner, Carrboro, Fuquay-Varina, Apex, Holly Springs and Morrisville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Durham County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Durham, Franklin, Granville, Wake by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Seek shelter in a nearby building or vehicle. Wind gusts as high as 40 mph are capable of knocking down tree limbs and blowing around light outdoor objects. Boaters on the open water and those camping outdoors are especially vulnerable to the dangers of lightning. Seek harbor immediately and find safe shelter in a nearby building or vehicle. Target Area: Durham; Franklin; Granville; Wake A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN GRANVILLE...NORTH CENTRAL WAKE...EASTERN DURHAM AND WEST CENTRAL FRANKLIN COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM EDT At 459 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Butner, or 7 miles northeast of Durham, moving east at 20 mph. This storm will move over Falls Lake in northern Wake County. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Raleigh, Durham, Creedmoor, Wake Forest, Butner, Franklinton, Youngsville, Stem, Falls Lake State Rec Area and Gorman. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central North Carolina.